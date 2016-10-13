BOYS SOCCER: Riders fall in shootout

"They remembered to breathe, they picked their spot, they didn't second guess themselves and they buried it," Patriots coach Nate Ulness said. "They did their job."

The top seed from the West Region, Century (13-2-2) found the net on all four of its shootout attempts. The Patriots didn't need a fifth try, having already clinched the win. Red River was 3-for-5 in the shootout.

"It was a great game today, very back and forth," Ulness said. "Either team had a opportunity to win it regulation, but our boys definitely stepped up in the shootout."

Century backup goalkeeper Conor Fehr entered the game midway through the second half for starter Brandon Kraenzel, who had to leave the game after colliding with a Red River player. Kraenzel needed 12 stitches in his mouth, Ulness said.

Kraenzel has been cleared to play in the state semifinals.

"It was a tough situation, but the team had my back the entire time," Fehr said.

"Conor is a very formidable back-up," Ulness added. "I have as much faith in Conor as I do in Brandon."

The Roughriders (11-6-2) tied the game with less than 15 minutes to play in the second half. Senior forward Luca Gardner fired a shot into the back of the net from close range at 65 minutes, 13 seconds for a 1-1 score.

"It changed the momentum I thought," Red River head coach Luke Glasoe said. "We played pretty well after that."

The score remained that way through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. Red River had the first try in the shootout and hit the crossbar.

"It gives you all the confidence in the world," Fehr said. "It takes all the pressure off of you."

Zach Jensen, Lucas Mayer, Grant Bushaw and Logan Brown all converted their shootout tries for Century.

"They're a good team and they obviously have good finishers," Glasoe said.

Red River got shootout makes from Bassel El-Rewini, Cameron Blilie and Mohamud Ahmed. The Roughriders hit the crossbar on their fifth and final attempt as Century clinched the victory.

"I had the belief in the world that my team would get it out, get the victory," Fehr said. "I knew they would do their job."