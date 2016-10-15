1

South Dakota State University, the state's largest university with an enrollment of 12,589, was founded in 1862. The first building was built in 1883, six years before the state of South Dakota was formed.

A site often associated with SDSU is the Coughlin Campanile, the campus bell tower that stands 165 feet tall with 180 steps to the top. It was built in 1929 for $75,000—a gift from 1909 SDSU graduate Charles Coughlin.

Notable SDSU alumni include: Stephen Foster Briggs, the inventor of the Briggs and Stratton engine; Jim Langer, a pro football hall of fame offensive lineman who played for the Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins; Pete Retzlaff of Ellendale, N.D., who was a five-time NFL all-pro receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles in the early 1960s; Adam Timmerman, an offensive lineman who play for two Super Bowl champion Green Back Packers teams; and Adam Vinatieri, a four-time Super Bowl winning kicker for New England and Indianapolis.

SDSU is located in Brookings, the fourth largest city in the state with a population of 22,056. Brookings is the home of Daktronics, which builds large video boards and scoreboards seen in stadiums and arenas across the country—including the new video boards in the Fargodome.

John Stiegelmeier has been SDSU's head football coach for the last 19 years. He grew up on a farm near Selby, S.D., and never played football while attending SDSU. He has compiled a 131-92 record as head coach, with only four losing seasons and five FCS playoff appearances.