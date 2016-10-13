Former Bison cornerback promoted by Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback C.J. Smith (37) runs onto the field prior to action Sept. 1 against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—In a week that saw a couple former North Dakota State players being released from their NFL teams, although Billy Turner was re-signed, the ex-Bison in the pros got some good news on Thursday, Oct. 13, when Philadelphia elevated cornerback CJ Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

Smith was signed as a free agent and stuck with the team through fall camp. The Eagles made the announcement on their Twitter account.

Turner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday a day after being released by Miami while the Eagles waived tight end Andrew Bonnet from their practice roster.