Spotlight on athletes: Jake Kuhlman and Macey Kvilvang

The senior capped a perfect season by winning the singles championship at last week's state tournament, winning the final nine games to beat Joe Beske of West Fargo 6-2, 6-0 in the title match. Kuhlman finished the season with a 20-0 record in singles. He not only was undefeated; he didn't lose a single set all season.

Macey Kvilvang

North Star

Volleyball

The senior hit a pair of career milestones Saturday in leading North Star to the title in the Rolla Invitational tournament. Kvilvang registered the 1,500th kill and the 500th block of her career. Kvilvang, who has committed to play basketball at NDSU, is sitting at 301 kills this season and 1,523 for her career, as well as 146 blocks this season and 517 for her career.