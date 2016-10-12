AREA NOTEBOOK: Warroad reverses fortunes with experience

The Warriors are off to a 4-2 start. By comparison, they had a combined 4-23 record over the previous three seasons.

"We have a few more seniors, more physical maturity, this year,'' Warroad coach Gabe Richards said. "It's tough when you have to rely on a lot of sophomores and juniors to start like we have been the last few years.

"The kids have stuck with it after a tough last few years. It's nice to see them enjoying some success.''

Richards said Warroad hasn't made any major changes in what it does. The team is just executing better. The Warriors average 30 points a game; they averaged 19.7 points last season, their highest over the previous three years. Their defensive points-allowed average is 27.8 after giving up an average of more than 32 points each of the previous three seasons.

The strength of the team is the running game. There is balance, with Tommy Vilayphone rushing for 612 yards, Noah Harren for 441 and Dylan Cain for 487. They run behind a line anchored by Nathan Cole and Nick Streiff.

"There have been no drastic changes in what we try to do,'' Richards said. "We're just doing things better.

"You always go into a season optimistic. I thought we had a good group of returners, that we'd have a chance to win more games. I was pretty confident.''

A high for Hatton-Northwood

Hatton-Northwood had a big swing in emotions Friday.

The Thunder were shut out 12-0 by Mayville-Portland-CG in the teams' final regular-season football game. That left their hopes for a 9-man state playoff berth in the hands of Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page in its game against LaMoure-L-M.

"We figured we were done,'' H-N coach David Smith said. "We knew that if we lost, the only chance for us to get in was if Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page won. Their game started after ours did and they were announcing the score of that game at the field (in Mayville). We assumed we were done. We were pretty down about it.''

The assumption was because LaMoure-L-M held a 54-28 lead after three quarters. But, on the bus trip home, Hatton-Northwood discovered that F-S/H-P had scored 32 unanswered points, rallying for a 60-54 win and thereby getting Hatton-Northwood into the playoffs, where it plays a 2 p.m. first-round game Saturday at Cavalier.

"It was a real quiet bus ride home,'' Smith said. "Then we're about a mile out of town and we got a call saying Finley-Sharon won and we were in. Our bus exploded (in noise). It was disbelief.

"It's the charm of 9-man football. You just never know.''

North Border clicks

North Border went into Friday's game against Midway-Minto in a three-way tie for fourth place in Region 2 9-man. One playoff berth was on the line and North Border needed to win by a minimum of 13 points to advance.

North Border responded to the challenge, jumping to a 32-0 lead after one quarter and cruising to a 50-14 win to make the playoffs. It will play a first-round game Saturday afternoon at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.

"We came out clicking on all cylinders,'' North Border coach Tim Hartje said. "After we got beat by North Star earlier in the season, we thought we were out of the playoffs.''