    Local Sports Calendar

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 10:27 p.m.

    Today's local calendar

    Boys soccer

    Red River vs. Bismarck Century, 4:30 p.m., N.D state tournament in Fargo

    Crookston at EGF Senior High, 7 p.m., Section 8A first round

    Volleyball

    Red River at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

    Girls swimming

    GF Central, Red River at Fargo North, 5:30 p.m.

    Girls tennis

    EGF Senior High at Section 8A tournament, Fargo

    College volleyball

    Montana State at UND, 7 p.m.

    Today's TV/Radio

    College volleyball

    Montana State at UND, FSN Sports Plus

    MLB

    Los Angeles at Washington, FS1, 7 p.m.

    NFL

    Denver at San Diego, 7:25 p.m., CBS

    College football

    Navy at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

    NHL

    Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN

    NBA

    Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TBS

    Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
