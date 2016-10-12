Pro sports roundup: NHL, MMA, NBA, Golf, Tennis

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced Wednesday, two days after being diagnosed with a concussion, but will miss Thursday night's season opener.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Crosby would not play against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena when the Penguins raise their Stanley Cup banner.

Crosby skated on his own for a second consecutive day before joining Pittsburgh for his first practice since sustaining a concussion in practice Friday.

MMA

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is returning to the octagon when she tries to reclaim her title at the year-end UFC 207 card.

Rousey's long-awaited return will take place at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when she challenges Amanda Nunes.

UFC president Dana White made the announcement Wednesday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show on FS1, ending speculation about Rousey's future.

Rousey (12-1) has not fought since she lost the title to a Holly Holm in a devastating head kick at UFC 193 last November. Prior to the loss, Rousey had recorded six consecutive title defenses, five of which ended in the first round.

Nunes (13-4) won the title by submitting Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July and will now make her inaugural title defense.

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right ankle injury in Wednesday's preseason game in Beijing and could possibly miss the season opener.

Davis is expected to be out 10-15 days after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated.

Davis was injured when he stepped on the foot of Rockets center Nene with 6:37 left to play in the first quarter of Houston's 116-104 victory. Davis re-entered the game briefly but soon walked to the locker room. He had two points before the injury.

--The Los Angeles Lakers waived forward Zach Auguste, guard Julian Jacobs and forward Travis Wear on Wednesday.

Auguste was signed on Aug. 29 and did not appear in any of the four preseason games for the Lakers. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15:41 minutes per contest in four games (one start) for the Lakers' entry in the 2016 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Jacobs was signed on Sept. 1 and appeared in two preseason games, scoring three points with two assists in 11 minutes.

GOLF

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina was selected as the 2016 Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour by a vote of his peers.

Grillo received the award from Deputy Commissioner Jay Monahan of the PGA Tour on Wednesday at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif., where Grillo will defend his title beginning Thursday.

The 24-year-old Grillo is the third member of the touted high school class of 2011 to become the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year, joining Jordan Spieth (2013) and Daniel Berger (2015). He is the second Argentine to win the award, joining Andres Romero (2008).

TENNIS

Nick Kyrgios lost both his second-round match and his composure at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

After being booed following a lackluster performance in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to German qualifier Mischa Zverev, Kyrgios took his frustration out on the fans in Shanghai. The 21-year-old Australian said in his post-match interview that he didn't owe the spectators anything and the fans could "just leave" if they don't like the way he conducted himself.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Rafal Nadal's late-season struggles continued as he dropped a 6-3, 7-6 (3) decision to Serbian Viktor Troicki. Great Britain's Andy Murray breezed to a 6-3, 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson. U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka (No. 3), fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic, Frenchmen Gael Monfils (No. 6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (No. 9), Louis Pouille (No. 13), 11th-seeded German David Goffin and 15th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut all advanced.