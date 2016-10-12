Section 8A soccer: Young Wave get offense in gear

Patience was the word for the start of the boys soccer season for East Grand Forks Senior High.

The Green Wave were shut out in their first four games. They were 0-6-1 with only three goals after seven games. But Senior High coach Matt Stengl said the feeling was it was only a matter of time before the offense clicked.

"We were trying to figure out the dimensions of our team with all the new, young kids we had,'' Stengl said. "We were working on developing the defense first and the offense second. Plus, we had a tough early schedule.

"But we've figured out ways of scoring.''

Since the early struggles, the Wave have gone 4-3-2 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Minnesota Section 8A playoffs. Senior High (4-9-3) hosts Crookston in a first-round game at 7 tonight.

"It was a matter of the young guys getting their feet wet at this level, of getting things figured out and believing in themselves,'' Stengl said.

That youth movement on offense includes freshman and leading scorer Abdimalik Yousif (5 goals-4 assists) and assist leader Parker Anderson (0-5), a sophomore. Sophomore Ben Kern has come on strong with three goals in the Wave's last three games, while sophomore Mohammed Yousif and freshman Mohammed Barkadleh each have two goals.

In addition, sophomore Blake Felch has been steady in goal with an experienced defensive corps led by seniors Edmond Jones, Ethan McGaughey and Ian Shjerve in front of him.

In his eight seasons on the Green Wave coaching staff, Stengl said he can't recall a group of freshmen and sophomores making an impact comparable to this team.

"We saw these young guys had ability,'' Stengl said. "They just had to put it together and perform in games. I see a great future for us with all these young guys contributing.''

EGF girls seeded first

East Grand Forks Senior High, with a different look to its offense, is the No. 1 seed from the North Subsection in the 8A girls soccer playoffs.

The Green Wave usually have been a team with a few dominant offensive players. But this team is more about balance. Kora Jordheim paces the offense in goals (12) and points (13). Other top scorers are Sara Hulteng (5 goals-7 assists), Brooke Filipi (5-4), Macy Skyberg (5-4) and Chloe Torgerson (4-3).

"We're a little bit of a lower-scoring team than we've had in the past,'' Senior High coach Jessica Bina said. "We're still dominant as far as possession time. We're strong on defense. We have to work on finishing.

"I think Kora can be an explosive scorer. Brooke is right behind her in points. We don't have a prolific scorer, a girl with 20 or more goals. Our identity is different. We have a nice mix of scorers, so defenses can't key on one or two players.''

The Green Wave take a 9-4-3 record into the postseason in what Bina calls a transitional season. The Wave, who have a first-round bye and host a quarterfinal game Saturday, have only five seniors on their roster.