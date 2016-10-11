Moore, Lynx level WNBA Finals at 1-1

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks forward Sandrine Gruda (7) in game two of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on Tuesday night. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) dribbles in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) in game two of the WNBA Finals at Target Center. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—A Game 1 loss left Minnesota forward Maya Moore with a few restless nights, another chance to take a lead in the first game of a WNBA Finals series gone because of what the Lynx felt was sloppy play on its side.

Moore will sleep easier, for a few nights at least.

Moore scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Lynx pulled even in the WNBA Finals with a 79-60 win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday in Game 2.

"There's only so many things you can do to take your mind off a loss like that," Moore said. "This team bounces back well. You can't stay down too long when you're around this team. And I'm a part of that, I come in and bring that energy. So, that's what I kind of took on myself, personally, today, is I'm going to bring more energy than I did last game and it was contagious, for me, for other players who brought energy, and one-through-11 it was probably one of our best games for our team in the playoffs."

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Friday in Los Angeles at the Galen Center.

Sylvia Fowles scored 13 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds for Minnesota, which is searching for its fourth title in six years and second in a row. Lynxguard Seimone Augustus scored 14 points, including 12 in the second half.

Sparks guard Alana Beard scored 13 points in Game 2 after hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner in Game 1. Nneka Ogwumike had 14 points and 12 rebounds, but Sparks star Candace Parker was limited to six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

"They just imposed their will tonight," Sparks coach Brian Agler said. "I wasn't surprised about what we were up against. I thought we had our spurts of playing pretty well, but we didn't have anything sustained."

A close series continued early. Neither team held more than a five-point lead in Los Angeles' Game 1 win, and neither team was on top by more than four points in the first quarter Tuesday. A six-point Minnesota lead was quickly nullified, and the score was tied 22-all before Moore keyed a 17-3 lead as the Lynx took control.

Moore, who was held scoreless in the first half in Game 1, hit a 3-pointer to break the tie. She had eight points during Minnesota's run, including a pass nearly the length of the court to a streaking Lindsay Whalen for a layup.

Moore turned toward the Lynx bench and screamed as the Lynx finished the first half on a 12-1 run to lead 39-25.

"We made it less difficult than in Game 1 for them to get what they wanted," Ogwumike said. "I think it had a lot to do with our effort. Not to say that we don't want it, but when you get tired, when things are muddled and you're not focusing at what you're doing, a lot of times confusion can seep in, and I think that's what happened."

Minnesota would lead by as many as 17, but Los Angeles closed within three points in the third with a 14-0 run. The Lynx again took control with Augustus leading the way. Augustus scored just two points in the first half after picking up two quick fouls, but she had seven in the third.

"Mo got herself going," Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. "What her teammates tell her all the time is how much they feed off of her energy. When she displays the passion she displayed when she got going, it's vital. I always say to her, I've been saying since 2011, we don't lose when she's engaged at that level, and I thought tonight was an example of that."

Beard only had one point in the first half, but she sparked Los Angeles with nine in the third quarter before running into trouble with five fouls. Ogwumike also had five fouls and only took five shots.

The Sparks shot just 32.9 percent from the field (23 of 70). The Lynx made 45.2 percent of their field-goal attempts (33 of 73). Minnesota outrebounded Los Angeles 46-32, including a 13-8 edge in offensive rebounding.

"We played like this game was more important to them than it was to us," Agler said. "That's unfortunate because you don't get these opportunities often. So you have to play like you know you may not get this game back. That being said, they handily outplayed us."

NOTES: Four of the nine previous playoff games between Minnesota and Los Angeles were decided by two points or one. Sunday was the first time the Sparks had won such a game in the meetings. ... The Lynx beat Los Angeles in Minnesota in all four previous playoff meetings. ... Lynx F Maya Moore is the highest scorer in WNBA Finals history. She has 289 points in Finals play after scoring 21 in Game 2. ... The Sparks led the league by shooting 48.7 percent from this year, while Minnesota was third at 47.1 percent. ... Game 1 on Sunday was the most-watched Game 1 ever on ABC, with an average of 597,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. It was the most-watched WNBA Finals Game 1 across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 since 1998, with viewership peaking at 693,000.