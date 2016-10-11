PREP VOLLEYBALL: Diverse offense leads Riders

East Grand Forks libero Megan Boman (2) digs the ball during Tuesday's match against Red River at East Grand Forks Senior High in East Grand Forks, Minn October 11, 2016. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River defensive specialist Sarah Lancaster (20) keeps an eye on the ball before her serve during the Tuesday's match against East Grand Forks game at East Grand Forks Senior High October 11, 2016. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River celebrates on the court after winning the match against East Grand Forks Tuesday night at East Grand Forks Senior High. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River middle hitter Hanna Schreiner (4) tips the ball at the net past Kayla Nelson (16) of East Grand Forks as she attempts to block during Tuesday's match in East Grand Forks October 11, 2016. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Maggie Steffen has been the one constant in the offense of the Grand Forks Red River volleyball team. Who else is making big contributions is a revolving door, varying from match to match.

"It varies a lot from night to night,'' Red River High School volleyball coach Carolyn Olson said. "We need two to three good hitters every night. You can't rely on one hitter to always bail you out.

"And everybody has contributed—it's been Hanna Schreiner, it's been Kendra Bohm, it's been Maddie Anderson, it's been Alexis Brown on different nights.''

On Tuesday, it was the combination of Steffen, Schreiner and Bohm leading the offense as Red River swept host East Grand Forks Senior High 25-18, 25-23, 25-19.

Steffen, who averages 12.3 kills per match, had her 17th double-figure match of the season with 10 kills and a block while also getting 11 digs. Schreiner, the team's second most consistent hitter with an average of 7.2 kills per match, added seven kills and Bohm six, with each also getting a block. Lexi Robson had 23 assists for the Riders.

"They both did a nice job,'' Olson said. "Hanna and Kendra played multiple positions. They both were swinging pretty well.''

That diverse offense has helped the Riders build a 20-6 record.

Senior High received a match-high 12 kills from Haylie Carlstrom, with Kayla Nelson getting 24 assists. But Senior High couldn't match Red River's offensive balance, as no other Green Wave player had more than the five kills by Brianna Walski.

Red River's hitting not only scored points, but also had the Wave offense out of sync.

"We've had decent hitting depth,'' Senior High coach Sarah Schnathorst said. "It's usually better than this. But we had a hard time setting our offense up. They had us scrambling. We had a few more unforced errors. Good teams will made you do that.''

Red River won the opening set by closing on a 9-4 run. Senior High was ahead 21-19 in the second, but Red River closed on a 6-2 spurt finished by a set-winning kill by Bohm.

"If we could have won that second game, that's nice momentum for us,'' Schnathorst said. "But it's a different story going into the third set down 2-0 instead of tied 1-1.''

Senior High was within 18-16 in the third set before Red River went on an decisive 5-1 spurt.

The loss dropped Senior High to 12-14.