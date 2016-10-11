CROSS COUNTRY: Winning with ease

The Crookston freshman won the girls' race Tuesday in the Northwest Conference cross country meet at East Grand Forks' Valley Golf Course. Other titles went to East Grand Forks Senior High in the girls team division, while Ada-Borup/Norman County West swept individual and team championships in the boys division.

As Geist crossed the finish line, runner-up Ellie Nelson of Roseau was just making the final turn into the home stretch, approximately 200 yards from the finish.

"It's really hard to run by yourself,'' Geist said. "It can be hard to stay motivated, to push yourself. I think you run better with somebody right there running with you.''

Still, Geist won for the second time this season with one of her fastest times at 19:38.4. Nelson finished at 20:12.5.

Geist has done her best when running in a crowd. She ran a personal record in finishing third in the Class A varsity division at the Milaca Mega Meet earlier this season, one of the biggest meets in the state. That vaulted Geist into the top 12 in the state A coaches' poll the past few weeks. She's ranked ninth this week.

"That's a big enough meet for Katherine to get noticed,'' said Kristy Aune, who coaches the Senior High and Crookston teams. "Kids don't get noticed as much in the smaller meets we run.''

While Geist, who placed 38th at state last season, likes to run with others, Aune said her style contrasts that. "She likes to go out fast and get in front early,'' Aune said. "And it's working for her.''

In winning its fifth team title this season, Senior High (33 points to runner-up Warroad's 42) had top-10 finishers in Marin Garrett (third), McKenna Langerud (fourth) and McKenna Garrett (ninth). "Our girls are running well,'' Aune said. "Our No. 1 and No. 2 girls are starting to beat runners they hadn't been all season. And it's been quality depth for us. We've had three in the top 10 in almost every meet.''

Christian Sterton won the boys division, leading A-B/NCW to the team title with 26 points. Roseau was second with 53. Sterton, who won for the fifth time without being beat this season, was followed by Crookston's Ben Andringa and, in third place, Senior High's Cole Nowacki.

Ada-Borup/NCW, a first-year program, had five of the top 10 placers. In five meets, the team has finished first four times and second once. Almost all of the runners were football players last season.

"We knew we had some talented runners from the track season,'' A-B/NCW coach Spencer Ruebke said. "But I didn't expect that we'd be winning all the meets that we have.''