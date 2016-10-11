BOYS SOCCER: Sharing the wealth

A year ago, Carter Krenelka was wrapping up his freshman season as a goaltender on the Grand Forks Red River junior varsity soccer team. Blaiz Halverson didn't play soccer; he was hanging out, waiting for the hockey season to start.

Now they're symbolic of the Roughriders' share-the-wealth roster. They've split time in goal for the 11-5-2 team. Either Krenelka or Halverson will be in the net when Red River plays Bismarck Century at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Fargo in the quarterfinals of the state high school tournament.

Sharing time in goal "makes us work harder,'' Halverson said. "We both want playing time. So we push ourselves. If Carter is in there, I'm supporting him. He does the same for me. We try to help each other.''

Krenelka has a 4-2-1 and a .864 save percentage. He was the regular in goal through 11 games. But when Krenelka suffered a back injury, Halverson has gotten the bulk of the playing time. The first-year soccer player is 4-3-1 with a .790 save percentage.

"I wanted to play soccer last year,'' Halverson said. "But I didn't know if I could have made the team. When Alex Holmes got hurt, some of my friends said I should try out. I thought I might get to play some.''

Holmes was the projected goalie until he suffered a knee injury over the summer that ended his soccer season before it started.

"Before the start of the season, I thought Alex would be our goalie, without a doubt,'' Red River coach Luke Glasoe said.

"Carter was our only returning goalie with even any JV experience. It was a lot of pressure to put on a sophomore. But he's a very good goalie. Blaiz came out about a week into the season. He's worked hard and right now he's been playing some fantastic goalkeeping.''

Glasoe said both goalies have been helped by a strong defensive corps led by Luke LaMoine and Riley Thingvold. "They haven't had to make a lot of spectacular saves,'' Glasoe said.

Glasoe isn't sure who will be in goal in the state tournament. Likewise, he isn't sure from where goals will be generated. That's been an ongoing thing in the balanced attack.

Fourteen players have scored at least one goal. Seventeen have at least one point. Reed Turner leads the team in with six points (three goals-three assists). Sharing the lead in goals, each with four, are LaMoine, Luca Gardner, Jonas Adams and Bassel El-Rewini.

"It makes it exciting, never knowing who will score,'' Glasoe said. "It's also a little nerve-wracking. Maybe it makes it hard for defenses to figure out who on our team they have to concentrate on.

"I think we have guys who could be more dominant scorers. Alex Carpenter has created a lot of scoring opportunities for teammates. Mohamud Ahmed could be one of the top scorers in the state if that's how he wanted to play. But he thinks defense first and likes to distribute the ball.''