MONDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

UND's Tamara Merseli is the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week after helping the Fighting Hawks to a pair of home wins last week.

Merseli registered up 58 digs (6.44 per set) on the week and added 26 kills offensively in victories over Sacramento State and Portland State, respectively.

In Thursday's win over the Hornets, she recorded a then-season-high 28 digs in the five-set win. The Belgrade, Serbia, native also chipped in 10 kills and two total blocks in the winning effort. Saturday against Portland State, she would mark a new career high with 30 digs and piled up 16 kills as well for back-to-back double-doubles to give her a team-high seven on the season.

It's the second straight week a UND player has received defensive honors. Alivia Fraase earned league honors last week.

UND sits atop the Big Sky North Division with a 5-1 record.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UND's Boeser honored

UND's Brock Boeser is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in UND's non-conference sweep of Canisius last weekend.

Boeser, a native of Burnsville, Minn., led all NCHC players in points (6), assists (5) and plus/minus (+5) in the two-game series. He had a goal and three assists with a plus-4 rating in the series opener and dished out two more assists in the finale, including a set-up of Tucker Poolman's game-winning goal.

MEN'S GOLF

Sayler leads UND

CHICAGO—North Dakota senior Daniel Syler turned in a 73 (+2) to card his lowest score of the fall during final round action of the Northern Collegiate on Monday. Sayler's 73 moved him up 13 spots in the individual standings and he tied for 26th along with teammate Jack McClintock.

The Fighting Hawk duo each finished the 54-hole event at the Beverly Country Club with a 230 (+17) total as UND wrapped up its fall schedule with a 11th-place finish.

Illinois won the meet.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sacred Heart downs Wave

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart High School blanked East Grand Forks Senior High on Monday. The Eagles won 25-21, 26-24, 27-25 in the Sacred Heart gym..

"I'm proud of our girls; they played and earned each point," said Sacred Heart coach Emily Vonasek. "Anya Edwards set the tone; we rely upon her to play a good defense."

Edwards totaled 23 digs.