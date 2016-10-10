Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Andre Smith (71) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in a game against Carolina last month. Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Smith, who opened the season at right tackle before moving to left tackle when Matt Kalil was injured, will undergo triceps surgery Tuesday that likely will end his season, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

Smith suffered the injury a week ago in the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the New York Giants. He did not play in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Houston Texans.

A report last week on NFL.com last week said Smith's season could end because of the injury, but when asked about that possibility on Friday, Smith said, 'Hell no.'

The Vikings will place Smith on injured reserve, Zimmer said Monday.

His absence, coupled with Kalil on IR and guard Brandon Fusco out with a concussion, leaves the Vikings trying to fill some big holes on the offensive line.

Zimmer called his short-handed line "our focus going into the bye week."

Zimmer confirmed that the Vikings worked out veteran offensive lineman Jake Long on Monday, but the team has not signed him.