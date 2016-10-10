UND FOOTBALL: Fighting Hawks move up to No. 22 in FCS poll

The UND football team's four-game winning streak has pushed the Fighting Hawks up the national rankings.

UND moved up two spots to No. 22 in the STATS FCS poll, which was released Monday.

The Fighting Hawks improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a convincing 40-7 win at Sacramento State last Saturday.

UND moved to 3-0 in league play for the first time since joining the league in 2012.

The Fighting Hawks are one of four Big Sky teams in the poll. Eastern Washington (5-1) sits at No. 4, while Montana (4-1) is at No. 10 and Cal Poly (3-2) is at No. 19.

UND beat Cal Poly 31-24 on Oct. 1.