Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman walks off the field after the OTA at the Under Armour Performance Center May 28, 2015. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman, a former Minnesota State University Moorhead quarterback, on Monday and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhinweg.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to make a change, less than 24 hours after a 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins.

"After very careful consideration, I have decided to make a change to our offensive coaching staff and have replaced Marc Trestman with Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season," Haubaugh said in a statement. "My obligations are to the team, the organization and the fans to be the very best team we can be. Today we find ourselves one game out of the division and conference lead after experiencing two tough losses at home. We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team. Our expectations are high, and we look forward to fulfilling them.

"I appreciate and respect the efforts and contributions Marc has made to the team since his arrival. Marc is a good person and an excellent football coach."

Trestman, the former head coach of the Chicago Bears who replaced Gary Kubiak after the 2014 season, lasted just 21 games with the Ravens, who are 3-2 this season.

Trestman played his senior season at MSUM in 1978 after transferring from the University of Minnesota.

Through Sunday's games, Baltimore ranks in 23rd in points scored (18.8), 23rd in total yards (338.2) and 24th in third-down conversion (35.5 percent).