PREP SPORTS: Leaning on defense

Kittson County Central has one of the stingiest defenses in Minnesota's 9-man high school football ranks, allowing an average of just 8.3 points a game.

That number is deceptive. The average could actually be lower, as the Bearcats opened the season with a 32-21 loss to Waubun in which they did their own defense no favors.

"We turned the ball over five times in that game,'' KCC coach Cory Waling said. "They returned an interception for a touchdown and we gave the ball away twice on fumbles in our red zone.''

Defenses figure to be in the spotlight Thursday, when Kittson County Central is at Stephen-Argyle in a matchup of long-time rivals at 7 p.m. in Argyle.

Both teams are 5-1. The last time they met, Stephen-Argyle beat KCC 21-14 in the 2015 Section 8 championship game.

"I think points will be at a premium,'' Waling said. "That's the way it always seems to be when we've played lately, close and low-scoring games.''

Stephen-Argyle is no slouch on defense. The Storm allow an average of 16.3 points, a number on the decline after allowing 30 and 35 points in their first two games.

"In the first game, we gave up a handful of big plays,'' Storm coach Ethan Marquis said. "The second game was against Waubun, which is such a good team.

"We felt our defense would be OK. And it has been pretty steady. We're finding a groove. One thing that really helps us is turnovers. We're plus-11 in turnovers. It's been guys making plays, ripping the ball loose, popping on it for recoveries and getting a handful of interceptions.''

Both teams have scored a lot of points. Stephen-Argyle averages 37.5 points a game and KCC 31.3. Both have offenses geared more to the run. But defense still dominates. The Bearcats have held opponents to six or fewer points in five straight games. The Storm haven't allowed more than 12 points in any of their past four games.

"We've both traditionally had pretty solid defenses,'' Waling said. "It seems like we're leaning on it a little more this year. We aren't generating the points we have in the past. We're more of a ball-control offense, so we have to rely a little more on the defense setting up our offense with good field position.''

In other area games to watch this week:

Football

North Dakota 9-man playoffs: The postseason gets underway with the first round of North Dakota 9-man playoffs Saturday. Hatton-Northwood plays at Cavalier in a game involving two area teams, while North Border travels to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and St. John hosts Bowman County.

Girls tennis

Minnesota Section 8A tournament: Roseau takes the No. 1 seed into Tuesday's tournament in Fargo, while Crookston is defending champion. The dual tournament concludes Wednesday morning, with individual singles and doubles play Wednesday and Thursday. Crookston's Ally Tiedemann and Amy Follette are the No. 1 seed in doubles, as is Staples-Motley's Izabella Edin in singles.

Cross country

North Dakota Class B East Region: Cooperstown hosts the North Dakota Class B East Region meet Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Top-ranked and defending state champion Hillsboro-Central Valley, led by the trio of Reagan Baesler, Jensyn Zink and Gracie Wright, is the big favorite in the girls division. Rugby, Hillsboro-CV and Hatton-Northwood-Thompson all figure to be in the title mix in the boys division.

Volleyball

Fosston at Win-E-Mac, Tuesday: Two perennial powers in Section 8A meet. Win-E-Mac enters the week in first place and Fosston in second in East Subsection 8A standings. Win-E-Mac scored a 2-1 win in the teams' previous meeting.