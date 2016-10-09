Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) is hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has an injury-riddled offense, and it got worse Sunday. But that didn't keep the Vikings from rolling up their highest point total of the season in a 31-13 win over Houston at U.S. Bank Stadium and remain undefeated at 5-0.

The Vikings, who already had lost starters Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson and Matt Kalil, played Sunday without starting wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and tackle Andre Smith (elbow). Then early in the game they lost starting guard Brandon Fusco to a concussion, and in the third quarter lost tight end MyCole Pruitt with a knee injury.

No big deal. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford completed 22 of 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Adam Thielen had career-highs of seven catches for 127 yards and had one of those TDs.

The defense again had a big outing. The Vikings had four sacks and held quarterback Brock Osweiler to just 19 completions in 42 attempts for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The special teams also came up big. Marcus Sherels broke the game open with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown with 8:46 left in the second quarter for a 24-0 lead.

Before that, Bradford had thrown a 36-yard touchdown pass to Thielen and Matt Asiata had scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Blair Walsh made it 17-0 with a 19-yard field goal early in the second. Thielen started in place of Diggs, Minnesota's leading receiver with 25 catches for 372 yards.

Bradford also found Cordarrelle Patterson for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for a 31-6 lead. It was Patterson's first receiving touchdown since Oct. 19, 2014, at Buffalo.

The Vikings are off to their best start since they began 6-0 in 2009. They have a bye week before playing Oct. 23 at Philadelphia.

Fusco was hurt on the first series and replaced by Zac Kerin. After Pruitt was lost, that left Kyle Rudolph as the only tight end available after Rhett Ellison and David Morgan had been inactive with knee injuries.

