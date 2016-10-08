SACRAMENTO, Calif.—UND defensive line coach Jordan Gigli's pregame handshake with the opposing coaches lasted a little longer on Saturday night at Hornet Stadium.

Gigli knows what it's like to be on both sides of the UND-Sacramento State football matchup.

The last time UND faced Sacramento State, a 31-7 Hornets' victory in 2013, Gigli and UND defensive end Noah Johnson were on the opposite sideline.

"I'm always excited to return," Gigli said. "I have a lot of good friends there on the staff. At the same time, all I care about is getting on the plane with a 'W.' That's the No. 1 focus."

And UND was focused, beating Sacramento State 40-7 to go 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference.

Gigli spent the 2007-10 seasons at the University of Minnesota under head coach Tim Brewster. Gigli was the quality control coach for the defensive line and special teams.

When the Gophers hired Jerry Kill, the new Gophers coach cleaned house and Gigli was in search of a job. Jeff Horton, now an assistant coach at San Diego State, was the Gophers' offensive coordinator under Brewster and connected Gigli with Sacramento State.

"He got me an interview and five days later I drove out there from Minnesota," Gigli said.

Gigli spent the 2011-13 seasons with the Hornets before joining Bubba Schweigert's staff at North Dakota.

Johnson, who transferred to UND prior to the 2015 season, registered four tackles for Sacramento State in the 2013 game against a Chris Mussman-led UND team.

Against his old mates on Saturday night, Johnson forced a fumble late in the first half helping the Fighting Hawks to a 27-0 halftime advantage.

In case of emergency

With injuries to No. 1 running back John Santiago and No. 3 running back Oscar Nevermann, UND spent the last week of practice finding an emergency option at running back in case Brady Oliveira and Austin Gordon were to be sidelined. Both backs topped the 100-yard mark.

UND used senior wide receiver Alex Reed in the running back role in case of emergency.

Reed, a junior college transfer a year ago from Iowa Western, was a prep standout at running back.

At Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Reed was named Iowa Class 3A all-state second team as a junior after rushing for 1,441 yards and 21 touchdowns. He ranks fourth all-time at Lewis Central with 2,395 rushing yards despite only playing four games during his senior season due to an injury.

Santiago gives it a go

Santiago didn't practice all week at UND's High Performance Center.

But the sophomore saw plenty of action in the first half against Sacramento State, a week after missing nearly the entire game against Cal Poly with an injury.

Santiago rushed four times for 55 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown run, in the first half and finished with 76 yards on 8 attempts.

Brady Oliveira started and received a bulk of the workload, but Santiago and Austin Gordon mixed into the attack.

Briefly

A handful of former UND players were in attendance in Sacramento, including linebacker Garrison Goodman and offensive lineman Connor McKendry ... UND has now played in all four time zones this season ... At kickoff, the temperature at Hornet Stadium was about 85 degrees ... UND defensive end Drew Greely didn't make the trip due to an injury.