    COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Duluth, UMass Lowell tie 1-1

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 10:28 p.m.

    Duluth's Neal Pionk scored at 16:06 of the third period to help the Bulldogs to a 1-1 tie against UMass Lowell on Saturday night.

    UMass Lowell scored at 3:30 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

    The Bulldogs outshot UMass Lowell 41-25. The lone UMass Lowell goal came on the power play.

    Tyler Wall stopped 40 shots for UMass Lowell.

    Miami 2, Providence 1: Miami received goals from Carson Meyer and Kiefer Sherwood to down the Friars.

    Sherwood's game-winning goal game at 11:35 of the third period.

    Miami owned a 24-21 advantage on shots on goal.

    Colorado College 7, Massachusetts 4: After losing Friday night, Colorado College came out strong, scoring four goals in the first period to pick up the road win.

    The Tigers outshot Massachusetts 41-18.

    Brandan Makara scored twice to lead Colorado College.

    Bemidji State 4, Bowling Green 1: Three third-period goals lifted the Beavers to the WCHA win.

    Brett Beauvais, Charlie O'Connor, Gerry Fitzgerald and Brendan Harms all scored for Bemidji, which outshot the Falcons 30-23.

