COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Duluth, UMass Lowell tie 1-1

Duluth's Neal Pionk scored at 16:06 of the third period to help the Bulldogs to a 1-1 tie against UMass Lowell on Saturday night.

UMass Lowell scored at 3:30 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs outshot UMass Lowell 41-25. The lone UMass Lowell goal came on the power play.

Tyler Wall stopped 40 shots for UMass Lowell.

Miami 2, Providence 1: Miami received goals from Carson Meyer and Kiefer Sherwood to down the Friars.

Sherwood's game-winning goal game at 11:35 of the third period.

Miami owned a 24-21 advantage on shots on goal.

Colorado College 7, Massachusetts 4: After losing Friday night, Colorado College came out strong, scoring four goals in the first period to pick up the road win.

The Tigers outshot Massachusetts 41-18.

Brandan Makara scored twice to lead Colorado College.

Bemidji State 4, Bowling Green 1: Three third-period goals lifted the Beavers to the WCHA win.

Brett Beauvais, Charlie O'Connor, Gerry Fitzgerald and Brendan Harms all scored for Bemidji, which outshot the Falcons 30-23.