Valley City State scored two first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 21-15 win over Mayville State on Saturday in a North Star Athletic Association game.

The loss dropped the Comets to 0-1 in the NSAA and 2-3 overall.

Jacob Duilio scored on a 25-yard run to open the scoring and Travon Smith's 60-yard interception for a touchdown gave Valley City at 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Mayville was led by quarterback Andrew Blake, who threw for 282 yards. Dantrel Horne rushed for 121 yards.

Mayville scored on a Blake 14-yard pass to Khari Kimbrough and on a 6-yard run by Dondrei Hubbard.

Minn.-Moorhead 41, Minn.-Crookston 12: Moorhead beat Crookston in its homecoming game. But UMC's Mike May set a single-game school record with four field goals.

Maw came into the game with two field goals on the season.

The Golden Eagles, held to 140 yards of offense, dropped to 0-2 in the NSIC and 0-6 overall. Moorhead improved to 1-1 and 3-3.

Bemidji State 31, Northern State 28 (OT): Freshman kicker Mason Hoffer connected on a 38-yard field goal in overtime to seal No. 25 Bemidji State's win over Northern State. Sophomore quarterback Nick Mehlum made his first career start to keep the Beavers undefeated in NSIC North Division (2-0, 5-1 overall).

St. Thomas 23, Concordia 20: St. Thomas wide receiver Nick Waldvogel ripped victory from the Concordia Cobbers on Saturday.

Waldvogel made a diving 21-yard touchdown catch with two seconds remaining to lift the No. 4-ranked Tommies to a dramatic victory in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football before 5,680 fans.

Big Sky

Eastern Washington 49, Northern Colorado 31: Northern Colorado led 17-14 at halftime but the Eagles responded with 21 points in the third quarter to pull away. EWU's Gage Gubrud threw for 435 yards and 5 touchdowns, completing 33 of 39 passes.

EWU's Shaq Hill caught seven passes for 153 yards and four scores. EWU is 3-0 in the league and 5-1 overall. The Bears are 1-1 and 3-2.

Montana 67, Mississippi Valley 7: Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson threw for 251 yards and four TDs in the Griz nonconference win over Mississippi Valley State. Montana improved to 4-1 overall.

Northern Arizona 20, Montana State 14: Joe Logan rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns to lead Northern Arizona to the road win. Northern Arizona improved to 1-2 and 2-4 while Montana State is 0-3 and 2-4.

Southern Utah 24, UC Davis 3: Southern Utah, UND's homecoming opponent next Saturday, improved to 2-1 in the league and 3-2 overall with its home win. SUU's Patrick Tyler completed 20 passes for 183 yards. UC Davis dropped to 0-3 and 1-5.

Weber State 14, Portland State 10: Jadrian Clark caught seven passes for 77 yards to lead Weber State past visiting Portland State. Weber improved to 2-0 and 3-2 while Portland dropped to 1-2 and 2-4.