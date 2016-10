COLLEGE HOCKEY: UND downs Canisius for the weekend sweep

UND downed Canisius 4-1 on Saturday night at The Ralph to complete a nonconference weekend sweep of the Griffins.

Tucker Poolman, Austin Poganski, Shane Gersich and Ludwig Hoff each scored goals for UND.

Cam Johnson stopped 10 shots in goal for the Fighting Hawks. Canisius scored first and led 1-0 after the first period but the Hawks came back with two second-period goals.

Wayne Nelson Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald WNelson@gfherald.com (701) 780-1268