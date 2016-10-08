ST. CLOUD, Minn.—For the series finale, UND changed up the formula.

With redshirt freshman goalie Kristen Campbell in net for the first time, UND was upset by St. Cloud State 3-2 in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

UND outshot St. Cloud State 37-14, but couldn't generate enough offense to win.

The Fighting Hawks fell to 2-1-1 overall and 1-1 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. St. Cloud State improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Although senior goalie Lexie Shaw had been on a roll in her bid to replace two-time Patty Kazmaier Award winner Shelby Amsley-Benzie as the starter—Shaw had gone 2-0-1 with a 0.65 goals-against average and a .972 save percentage—Campbell got the call.

The Huskies took a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first on a goal by Alyssa Erickson.

UND responded with back-to-back goals to regain the lead before the end of the opening frame.

Annelise Rice scored her first-career goal with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left, then Jordan Hampton tallied a power-play goal with less than three seconds remaining in the period.

St. Cloud State evened it with 3:17 left in the second period when leading scorer Julia Tylke beat Campbell for her fifth goal on the young season.

The Huskies added the winner at 4:03 in the third on a tally by Kelsey Saelens.

UND hosts Minnesota State-Mankato next weekend.