UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: St. Cloud State edges UND in series finale
ST. CLOUD, Minn.—For the series finale, UND changed up the formula.
With redshirt freshman goalie Kristen Campbell in net for the first time, UND was upset by St. Cloud State 3-2 in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
UND outshot St. Cloud State 37-14, but couldn't generate enough offense to win.
The Fighting Hawks fell to 2-1-1 overall and 1-1 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. St. Cloud State improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
Although senior goalie Lexie Shaw had been on a roll in her bid to replace two-time Patty Kazmaier Award winner Shelby Amsley-Benzie as the starter—Shaw had gone 2-0-1 with a 0.65 goals-against average and a .972 save percentage—Campbell got the call.
The Huskies took a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first on a goal by Alyssa Erickson.
UND responded with back-to-back goals to regain the lead before the end of the opening frame.
Annelise Rice scored her first-career goal with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left, then Jordan Hampton tallied a power-play goal with less than three seconds remaining in the period.
St. Cloud State evened it with 3:17 left in the second period when leading scorer Julia Tylke beat Campbell for her fifth goal on the young season.
The Huskies added the winner at 4:03 in the third on a tally by Kelsey Saelens.
UND hosts Minnesota State-Mankato next weekend.