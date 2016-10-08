Gophers fail to run ball in 14-7 loss to Iowa

Oct 8, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) rushes with the ball and gets tackled from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Greg Mabin (13) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 14-7. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) celebrates after intercepting a ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 14-7. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—A field goal gave Iowa a 6-0 lead over Minnesota on the opening possession of the second half at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

On the next drive, the Gophers handed off to running back Shannon Brooks four times, which he capped with a 9-yard touchdown run.

But in the eventual 14-7 loss to Iowa, that drive accounted for 40 percent of Brooks' carries. Minnesota's leading rusher in 2015 finished with 10 carries for 55 yards.

Gophers coach Tracy Claeys put the onus on the offensive line for an apparent decision to go away from the running game.

"We were just struggling up front. I mean, that's all there is to it," Claeys said.

After Brooks' TD run, the Gophers totaled three running plays and a completed pass to end the third quarter. In the fourth, Minnesota had four runs to 19 passes, which included 13 throws after falling behind 14-7 with 5:28 remaining in the game.

Overall, Rodney Smith led Minnesota with 11 carries (44 yards), and Kobe McCrary, who got the start after Smith appeared to hurt his hand on the opening kickoff, had one carry for two yards. Mitch Leidner had seven carries for one yard, which included two sacks.

In the previous four games, the Gophers had rushed for at least 150 yards. Three times Minnesota surpassed at least 228.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes were the fourth-worst Big Ten rushing defense through five games this year, allowing an average of 182 yards per game.

The Gophers were forced to shuffle their offensive line Saturday. Senior right tackle Jonah Pirsig injured his left ankle and was carted off the field in the third quarter. He later returned to the sideline on crutches. Claeys didn't have an update on Pirsig's status after the game.

Without Pirsig, Garrison Wright moved from left tackle to right and Donnell Greene came on at left tackle. The Gophers also moved players around at the guard spots, too. Center Tyler Moore was dealing with an arm injury, KFXN-FM said.

But Claeys wasn't using the changes as a reason for why they struggled. "You can always go and pick excuses, the bottom line is you've got to do it," he said. "We've got injuries up there, a little bit, but gotta find a way to get it done, that's their job description."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.