Towns hopes to pick up Garnett's torch

Dec 1, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Orlando Magic at Target Center. The Magic defeated the Timberwolves 96-93. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Karl-Anthony Towns took to Instagram on the night of Kevin Garnett's retirement, where he thanked Garnett and congratulated his mentor on a storied career.

Then he delivered a message.

"I know what I must do," Towns wrote. "I'll take it from here."

That final phrase likely encompassed a variety things, not the least of which was the Timberwolves organization.

With Garnett gone, Towns is the unquestioned face of the franchise. With that comes responsibility. The best players have to lead, new Wolves' coach Tom Thibodeau said. They set the tone. They determine whether a team is smart, disciplined, unselfish and, in the end, successful.

Towns is ready for all of that.

He's shows as much through his actions. Towns is the first player to show up at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic practice facility each morning and one of the last to leave.

He's the first to line up for each drill, making sure other top players, such as Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Ricky Rubio, are close behind.

"The way he comes to practice every day, he works," newly-signed guard Brandon Rush said. "He's the leader out there for us."

"Just doing what I'm supposed to do it will make everyone do what they're supposed to do," Towns said. "And always just treating everyone with respect, that's the biggest thing. No matter what happens, even as a leader, just treat everyone with respect, the respect they deserve, the respect they definitely should be given, and everything else plays itself out."

Actions haven't changed for the reigning Rookie of the Year, who said his routine remains similar to what he did a year ago. The difference now is he's speaking up.

That's something he picked up from talking to legends of the game, including Garnett and others Towns didn't identify, this offseason. Towns admitted he was a little timid last year with Garnett, "the big man," in the fold. Now that Garnett is gone, Towns' voice will be heard.

"It's going to be different than the rookie you saw last year," Towns said. "Taking those kind of reins, I have to be more emotional, even more vocal than I already am. More passionate. I'm willing to take that job."

Past Thibodeau teams have had varying numbers of captains. Sometimes it's two, sometimes it's four. How many will the Wolves have? Thibodeau said he'll see how it unfolds this fall.

If there are any captains, it's a good bet Towns will be one.

"He's definitely trying to make those strides," forward Shabazz Muhammad said. "We're expecting a lot out of Karl and he's taking that responsibility big time. He's a great guy on and off the floor. ... He wants to be captain of the team and he's really showing us."

Thibodeau defines leadership with three qualities: expertise of what the team is doing, humility and courage.

How does Towns fit that mold?

"Pretty well," Thibodeau said.

But can the 20-year-old Towns, who's younger than everyone on the roster sans Tyus Jones, lead a group of men? Rush is a 31-year-old veteran who's won an NBA championship. How is Towns supposed to lead him?

"It's about leading by action," Towns said. "I'll never say anything that I wouldn't do myself, so for me, just always about working hard, being the first one in line, being the first one in the gym, last one to leave. Actions build respect, and I think my teammates tremendously respect me. And that's a huge honor for me to have, and I just use it to benefit us."

Leadership isn't supposed to come that easy. It's supposed to stem from experience — an inherent trait that's cultivated over time.

So how is it so natural for Towns?

"It's something I was born with, I feel," Towns said. "I've always loved being a leader. I always felt I met the requirements and always had what it took to be a leader. Always being the first one in the gym, the last one to leave. Always being willing to give criticism and also give it. So, for me, I've always felt comfortable being a leader, whether it was high school or even in college."

Thibodeau has said he doesn't want the leadership responsibilities to fall on just one player. He wants a team of leaders. That's one of the reasons he's challenged Wiggins to take on a larger leadership role.

Towns didn't require any convincing.

"I'm not hesitant at all. I embrace the role. I love the role," Towns said. "I love being the player I am and I love the teammates that I have. That's what makes being a leader for this team so fun. With the teammates I have, it makes it such an easy transition."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.