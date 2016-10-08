COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Hawks wins, remain in first place

Initially, UND volleyball coach Mark Pryor had a succinct answer when asked why Faith Dooley was so successful Saturday with her blocking at the net:

"She's 6-foot-3," he said.

The junior from Wheatland, N.D., had 10 blocks, seven of them solo efforts, as the Fighting Hawks defeated Portland (Ore.) State 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 In Big Sky Conference play at The Betty.

Behind winning six of their last seven outings, UND is 13-8 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky, in first place in the North Division standings.

Using their height advantage, the Fighting Hawks took advantage at the net, with a 58-45 advantage in kills and 26-14 in blocks. And it wasn't just the tape measure that made the difference in Dooley's labors at the net.

"In addition to being 6-3, she's athletic," Pryor said. "Blocking is a skill she enjoys and she's always has had a knack for it. To block, you have to be aggressive, but you also have to stay off the net."

Dooley agreed with her coach: "You have to have an aggressive mentality and a mindset to get to every block. And, when the offense is off, you try to play better defense to counter that."

UND cruised through the first two sets, as Portland's only lead during that stretch was at 1-0 in the first set. The Fighting Hawks took control in the first set with a five-point run for a 13-7 lead and never was seriously challenged the rest of the way. The second set was much of the same.

So was the fourth, as Dooley fittingly supplied the game-winner with a block.

"We always seem to have a mid-game lull," Dooley said. "That's good when our lull happens only in one set.

"The key to winning is to stay consistent and have an aggressive mindset. We're starting to roll with it."

While Dooley's blocking stood out, it was a typical balanced attack for the Fighting Hawks. Tamara Merseli, who never leaves the court, was the kill leader with 15, followed by Julia Kaczorowska with 14, Dooley with 11 on a lofty .409 attack percentage, and lone senior Chelsea Moser with 10. Setter Sydney Griffin supplied 49 of the team's 55 assists.

But Dooley's statistics stood out, capped off with the game-winner.

"When you're hitting .400 and being in on 10 blocks, it was big for us," Pryor said. "We also did a good job of distributing the ball around."

And Pryor didn't ignore the defensive effort on Portland's Pati Anae by all his front-row players: "Anae is leading the conference in kills per set with 4.5 and we held her to 2.5 per set. That was huge, too."