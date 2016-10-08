UND FOOTBALL: Q&A with UND cornerback Torrey Hunt

Saturday’s matchup between UND and Cal Poly at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.

Q. What was your first introduction to football?

A. I started playing way back when. I was brought up in it. Football was a big sport my dad involved me in. Growing up in Alabama, it's a big thing down there. I started in like fourth or fifth grade.

Q. What was it like growing up in Huntsville, Ala.?

A. It's a nice city. I like to say it's got a country and city feel. It's definitely not what you see when you think Alabama. It's a great place.

Q. After spending your first year out of high school at Navy Prep, how did you land at North Dakota?

A. (UND defensive backs coach Travis Stepps) was the first coach to recruit me in high school when he was at Southern Illinois. He was also the first coach to offer me. When I signed at Navy, he kept in contact and then I let him know about making a transfer.

Q. What are your first impressions of North Dakota?

A. It's cold. That was my first impression off the plane when I saw all of the snow. It's a great place to be, though. There's a good atmosphere. I like the fan base, the team and the coaching staff. Everyone seems to be buying in this year.

Q. When you aren't playing football, what's your go-to pick on Netflix?

A. Gotham.

Q. What's your pregame routine?

A. I'm more outgoing, a little different than most guys here. I like to get in a nice prayer and be thankful for everyone who has helped me on my journey.