BOYS TENNIS: Red River sweeps state titles

Grand Forks Red River swept the titles over the weekend at the North Dakota boys high school tennis tournament in Saturday.

During individual play Saturday, Red River's Jake Kuhlman won the singles championship, while Roughrider teammates Daniel Pierce and Kaden Johnson won the doubles title. On Thursday, Red River capped an undefeated season by winning the state dual championship.

Grand Forks Central had one place Saturday, with James Votava and Noah Cieklinski finishing sixth in doubles. N.D. singles tournamentIn Grand Forks, Saturday N.D. singles tournamentIn Grand Forks, Saturday Championship: Jake Kuhlman, Red River, over Joe Beske, West Fargo, 6-2, 6-0 Third place: Casey Beck, Bismarck Legacy, over Eric Deboer, Jamestown, 6-3, 6-4 Fifth place: Damien O’Donnell, Fargo Shanley, over Brooks Hodenfield, Williston, 6-3, 6-0 Championship semifinals: Kuhlman over Beck 6-2, 6-2; Beske over Deboer 6-1, 6-1 Consolation semifinals: Hodenfield over Charlie Wentz, Minot, 7-6(3), 6-2; O’Donnell over Gary Wu, GF Central, 6-1, 6-3 N.D. doubles tournamentIn Grand Forks, Saturday N.D. doubles tournamentIn Grand Forks, Saturday Championship: Daniel Pierce-Kaden Johnson, Red River, over Brian Swanberg-Michael Janes, Bismarck Legacy, 6-3, 7-6(5) Third place: Ben Swanson-Logan Strand, Fargo North, over Tyler Tweten-Connor Wieland, Mandan, 6-2, 6-1 Fifth place: North Knewtson-Cameron Cook, West Fargo Sheyenne, over Noah Cieklinski-James Votava, GF Central, 7-6(2), 6-2 Championship semifinals: Pierce-Johnson over Tweten-Wieland 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Swanberg-Janes over Swanson-Strand 6-2, 6-0 Consolation semifinals: Cieklinsk-Votava over Bradley Moylan-Joe Wegner, Legacy, 6-4, 6-4; Knewtson-Cook over Prem Thakker-Gavin Loscheider, Red River, 6-3, 7-5 All-state All-state GF Red River -- Jake Kuhlman, Daniel Pierce, Kaden Johnson; Fargo North -- Logan Strand, Ben Swanson; Fargo Shanley -- Damien O’Donnell; Fargo South -- Davis Lawley; West Fargo -- Joe Beske; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Cameron Cook, North Knewtson; Jamestown -- Eric DeBoer; Bismarck Legacy -- Casey Beck, Michael Janes, Brian Swanberg; Mandan -- Tyler Tweten, Connor Wieland Senior player of the year -- Brian Swanberg Coach of the year -- Scott McPherson, Bismarck Legacy