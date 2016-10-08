'Gutty" win for Bemidji State in season opener

BEMIDJI, Minn.—If Zach Whitecloud was nervous for his first-ever college hockey game, he didn't look it.

When he scored the first goal of the season for the Bemidji State men's hockey team on Friday night against Bowling Green, it was clear.

"I had a lot of fun out there," Whitecloud said. "I'm still adjusting to the pace. Right now I'm just trying to be a sponge and soak up all the knowledge that I can from (BSU assistant coach Travis Winter) as well as the upper classmen defensemen. Everyone's adjusting to the game, the freshmen even moreso."

The Brandon, Manitoba, freshmen defenseman's goal kicked off the scoring in the first period for BSU, and junior forward Myles Fitzgerald added another as the Beavers hung on to beat the Falcons 2-1 in the season and Western Collegiate Hockey Association openers for both teams at the Sanford Center.

"The guys were pretty nervous starting off the first game," Fitzgerald said. "But getting the first win is big. To start off the season, especially against a team like Bowling Green, who was voted to be No. 1 in our league, it's a huge win."

Junior goaltender Michael Bitzer added 20 saves for the Beavers (1-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA), who outshot Bowling Green (0-1-0, 0-1-0 WCHA) 25-21 overall in the game.

BSU had three freshmen in Friday's lineup, including Whitecloud, who was playing for the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League just last season.

But despite Whitecloud's youth, BSU head coach Tom Serratore trusted Whitecloud enough to use him in the Beavers' main power play unit.

The Beavers got their first power play at 6:15 of the first period, and Whitecloud scored just 11 seconds into the power play shift, getting a wrist shot through the point that beat a screened Falcons goaltender Chris Nell. Gerry Fitzgerald assisted on the play.

"Zach's had a good camp with us," Serratore said of Whitecloud. "He's played really well in the preseason and it's carried into tonight. It was good for him to get that goal."

Whitecloud said he wasn't sure if the puck was tipped in, but in his mind, it didn't matter.

"Honestly I'm not too concerned how it goes in," he said. "Whoever tips it, whoever gets the goal, it doesn't matter. As long as that power play line is clicking and we're producing, that's our job. It doesn't matter who gets rewarded for it. We're a five-man unit, not a one-man unit."

BSU added a second goal at 12:36 of the first, when Myles Fitzgerald got a feed from senior forward Phil Marinaccio in front of Nell. Marinaccio did a nifty spin-o-rama from the left faceoff dot to find Fitzgerald for the score.

"I was really proud of our guys in the first period," Serratore said. "It's nice taking advantage of the road team on a Friday night. So many times you don't do that. We got a two-goal cushion and I thought our guys responded in the first period, which is what you want to do."

BSU outshot Bowling Green 13-7 in the first period and continued that offensive dominance in the second period, holding BG to just two shots on goal.

BSU failed to convert on any of their 10 second-period shots, however, and Bowling Green halved BSU's lead when Steven Baylis scored at the 5:01 mark of the third. The Falcons' Chris Pohlkamp hit the crossbar with a shot and the puck went behind Bitzer before Byalis knocked it in.

Late in the third, the Beavers killed a late penalty with less than a minute left and the Bowling Green net empty. Bitzer made two big saves with three seconds to go to preserve the 2-1 lead and ultimately get win.

"Things got a little dicey but that's how you win games," Myles Fitzgerald said. "Things are always going to be tight in this league. They're going to be gutty most of the time but I think we have a pretty mature group now and we did a good job."

The teams return to action for the series finale at 7:07 p.m. tonight.

Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 1

BGSU 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 2 0 0 -- 2

First Period—1, BSU, Whitecloud (G.Fitzgerald, O'Connor), 6:15, PP; 2, BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Marinaccio) 12:36. Penalties—BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 3:54; BGSU, Meier (Hooking), 6:04; BSU, Harms (Cross Checking), 7:58.

Second period—No scoring. Penalties—BSU, Eichstadt (Cross Checking), 3:19; BSU, Arentz (High Sticking), 8:28; BGSU, Letourneau (Interference),14:05; BGSU, Letourneau (Hooking),17:30.

Third Period—3, BGSU, Baylis (Pohlkamp), 5:01. Penalties—BG, Walker (Boarding), 11:52; BG, McDonald (Hooking), 17:0; BSU, Marinaccio (Boarding),18:02.