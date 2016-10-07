Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    COLLEGE HOCKEY: Bulldogs, UMass Lowell skate to tie

    By Grand Forks General Sports on Oct 7, 2016 at 10:56 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie UMass Lowell 4-4 on Friday night. The Bulldogs received two third-period goals from Brenden Kotyk and Kyle Osterberg.

    UMass Lowell led 4-1 late in the second period.

    The Bulldogs outshot UMass Lowell 43-28.

    Both teams scored three power-play goals.

    Western Michigan 2, Ferris State 1: The Broncos scored twice in the second period to wipe out a 1-0 deficit.

    Matheson Iacopelli and Scott Moldenhauer scored for Western Michigan, which outshot Ferris 41-18.

    Massachusetts 3, Colorado College 0: The Tigers outshot Massachusetts 31-18 but the Tigers couldn't score against goalie Ryan Wischow.

    Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 1: Zach Whitecloud and Myles Fitzgerald scored first-period goals for Bemidji.

    The Beavers outshot Bowling Green 25-21.

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFSports
    Advertisement
    randomness