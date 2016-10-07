COLLEGE HOCKEY: Bulldogs, UMass Lowell skate to tie

Minnesota Duluth rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie UMass Lowell 4-4 on Friday night. The Bulldogs received two third-period goals from Brenden Kotyk and Kyle Osterberg.

UMass Lowell led 4-1 late in the second period.

The Bulldogs outshot UMass Lowell 43-28.

Both teams scored three power-play goals.

Western Michigan 2, Ferris State 1: The Broncos scored twice in the second period to wipe out a 1-0 deficit.

Matheson Iacopelli and Scott Moldenhauer scored for Western Michigan, which outshot Ferris 41-18.

Massachusetts 3, Colorado College 0: The Tigers outshot Massachusetts 31-18 but the Tigers couldn't score against goalie Ryan Wischow.

Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 1: Zach Whitecloud and Myles Fitzgerald scored first-period goals for Bemidji.

The Beavers outshot Bowling Green 25-21.