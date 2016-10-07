FRIDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

doubles team advance

Grand Forks Red River's Jake Kuhlman won both of his matches Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinal round of the individual portion of the North Dakota state boys tennis tournament at Choice Health and Fitness.

Kuhlman downed Williston's Rhys Enget 6-0, 6-0 before beating Grand Forks Central's Gary Wu 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal round.

The Roughriders, who won the team title on Friday, also advanced their doubles team of Daniel Pierce and Kaden Johnson to the semifinal round. Pierce and Johnson downed Jamestown's Cole Bennion-Baylee Hatiewick 6-0, 6-0 and reached the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Red River teammates Prem Thakker and Gavin Loscheider.

The Grand Forks Central doubles team of Noah Cieklinski and James Votava won its first match, beating Williston's Robert Krom and Sawyer Hanson. The Knights' doubles team, however, lost in the quarterfinals, falling to Fargo North's Ben Swanson and Logan Strand.

The singles and doubles titles will be decided today.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Northern Arizona 2,

UND 1

Adrian Nixt scored at 62 minutes, 36 seconds to break a 1-1 tie and give Northern Arizona the Big Sky Conference win Friday at Bronson Field.

UND dropped to 0-4-0 in the league and 1-9-2. Northern Arizona improved to 2-1-1 and 5-6-2.

UND received its goal from Asia Laudal.

"Today I was very happy with the way we battled on both sides of the ball," said UND coach Matt Kellogg.

UND will host Southern Utah at noon on Sunday.