SUGAR BEET CLASSIC: Packers capitalize

Grand Forks Central's Zane Miller (30), left, gets taken down by West Fargo's Surprise Jarue (41) during the first game of the Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center on Friday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks Central's Sam Cherilus (21), right, gets stripped of the ball against West Fargo's Haboniman Simon (32) during the first game of the Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center on Friday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

West Fargo's Haboniman Simon (32), front, catches a pass for a touchdown against Grand Forks Central's Matt Miranda (17) during the first game of the Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center on Friday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Zack Murphy left the football field Friday with 17 rushes for 28 yards and a lot of aches, compliments of the West Fargo defense.

"They hit so hard,'' said Murphy, the Grand Forks Central High School quarterback. "They wear you down.

"They were physical. But it was amazing how quickly they could get to you. And our offensive line played well. But they have such a good defense. They swarm to the ball so fast.''

Top-ranked, undefeated West Fargo (7-0) had a dominant defense in handing Central a 31-7 setback in the inaugural Sugar Beet Classic presented by the Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics at the Alerus Center.

Central managed 125 yards in total offense. Murphy rushed for 28 and passed for 60 and Jace Carey rushed for 29 to lead the 1-6 Knights. But the opportunistic Packer defense forced four turnovers, three on fumble recoveries and one an interception.

The Packers jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead as Chase Teikan rushed for three touchdowns and Andy Gravdahl hit Haboniman Simon for a 26-yard touchdown pass. None of the scoring drives were longer than 51 yards, as Central's offense couldn't advance beyond its own 40-yard line in the opening two quarters.

"We are up big this year on the turnover plus-minus,'' West Fargo coach Jay Gibson said. "We've done a good job of holding onto the ball. And we usually force at least a couple of turnovers a game. To get four, that's a good amount. For a team to lose four possessions like that, that's big.

"We're pretty physical and we tackle pretty well. It's an aggressive group. We have several wrestlers in the lineup; those guys understand leverage. They're really good tacklers.''

Two Central turnovers did come when the Knights had advanced inside the Packers' 20-yard line in the second half.

.A Seth Holm field goal from 29 yards made it 31-0 with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Central broke the shutout on a 1-yard power blast by Murphy with three minutes remaining.

"We challenged the kids at halftime and they came out and did a better job of moving the ball,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "They came out and competed. But turnovers have been a problem all year. You have those in the red zone and you can see the adrenaline going away.''

One thing that didn't go away was West Fargo's swarming defense.

"That's the best defense we've played all year,'' Lorenz said. "They don't do anything fancy. Their front four is so physical and their linebackers get to the ball so fast.''