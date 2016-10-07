UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Shaw blanks Huskies

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—UND may have lost star goalie Shelby Amsley-Benzie to graduation.

But the formula to success hasn't changed.

Recommended for you

New starting goalie Lexie Shaw stopped all 25 shots to lead UND to a 1-0 victory over St. Cloud State in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday night.

With the win, UND moved to 2-0-1 this season.

Shaw has allowed just two goals in the three games for a save percentage of .972. Friday's performance marked Shaw's second-career shutout.

Amsley-Benzie had 22 in her career.

Senior forward Amy Menke provided the lone goal—a shorthanded tally in the second.

Menke's goal came at the 7:36 with assists from defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak and forward Sarah Lecavalier.

St. Cloud State's new netminder, Janine Alder stopped 31 of 32 shots for the Huskies.

UND will go for the sweep at 3:07 p.m.Saturday.