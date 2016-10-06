In February of 2015, Grand Forks Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel attended a high school basketball tournament at the Alerus Center.

He thought it would be a good idea for high school football games to be played in the venue as well.

That set in motion the plans that resulted in the creation of today's Sugar Beet Classic presented by The Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics.

Grand Forks Central and West Fargo will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at the Alerus Center, followed by the Fargo Davies-Grand Forks Red River game at 7:30 p.m.

The corporate sponsors are the Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics. Also, 20 other local businesses are helping sponsor the event.

Wenzel said he is pleased with the community support for the event.

"I was surprised how quickly sponsors came on board," he said. "It shows that people are still interested in high school sports and want to support high school sports."

Organizers had hoped to include East Grand Forks Senior High in the Classic, but scheduling prevented the Green Wave from playing in today's event.

Originally, organizers had hoped to hold the classic in 2015 but scheduling conflicts prevented that from happening.

Both Central and Red River were allowed to practice at the Alerus on Thursday afternoon.

The naming of the event was a natural, said Wenzel, referring to the sugar beet industry in the Red River Valley.

"We thought it would be best if it would tie into something unique to the area," he said. "Right now, nothing is more obvious than the sugar beet harvest."

Depending on scheduling, for both the Greater Grand Forks schools and the UND football team, the Herald would like to sponsor a similar event next year, said Wenzel.

If not football, the possibility exists that next year's classic could involve Greater Grand Forks high school hockey teams.

Sugar Beet Classic

What: Sugar Beet Classic, presented by the Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics

Where: Alerus Center, today; doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Games: West Fargo vs. Grand Forks Central, 4:30 p.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Red River, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $8; K-12 $5; 60-over $5; One ticket, two games; Season passes accepted.

Proceeds: The proceeds from today's games will go toward Newspapers in Education and both the Central and Red River football programs.

Of note: The Herald will be giving away door prizes from Hugo's and Valley Dairy.