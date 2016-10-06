COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Hawks outlast Sacramento State

Tamara Merseli's kill provided the game-winner, but freshman Ashley Brueggeman played a major role in getting North Dakota in position to defeat Sacramento State in a battle of Big Sky Conference volleyball powers Thursday at The Betty.

Merseli's kill capped a 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13 marathon to hand Sacramento its first conference loss. The Fighting Hawks improved its record to 12-8 overall and 4-1 in the conference while Sacramento fell to 10-9 and 4-1.

"I trusted my teammates and the set was perfect," Merseli said. "I had only one blocker against me so I knew I had to finish."

Merseli, who rarely leaves the floor, had a lot of help in the hitting department. Dependable Chelsea Moser led in kills as usual with 18, but there was plenty of hitting balance at the net with Julia Kaczorowska with 13 kills, Brueggeman with 12, Faith Dooley with 11 and Merseli with 10. It was Brueggeman's first time to receive major playing time.

"My shoulder has been out of place, but it feels good now," Brueggeman said. "When the score was 13-13, we were nervous but confident. It was a cool feeling. I was having fun out there."

UND coach Mark Pryor said Brueggeman's clutch play was a key.

"We relied a lot on her at the end because a lot of times they were putting 2-3 players on our middle hitter," he said. "We set the ball for her and she scored for us.

"That's encouraging for us because we're working on being balanced."

There was a lot of fun for spectators who enjoy long rallies. While the Hornets couldn't match UND's height at the net, they were scrappy, often resulting in very long rallies that contributed to a 2 ½-hour marathon on the court.

UND never trailed in the decisive fifth set , but it was tied at 13-13 before Dooley scored on a tip to set up Mersli's winner.

"We were playing a good team, so we couldn't afford to make errors," Sacramento coach Ruben Volta said. "We do play good defense and we were happy with out fight at the end.

"The difference was that we had a hard time stopping all of their attackers."