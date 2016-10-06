SUGAR BEET CLASSIC: Getting a kick out of football

Grand Forks Central football players run drills Thursday at the Alerus Center in preparation of Friday's game in the inaugural Sugarbeet Classic presented by the Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Junior Tyler Hoffarth is the No. 3 scorer on the Roughriders this season. He's a relative newcomer to football. Soccer was his game until Hoffarth decided to give football a shot as a freshman, in part because he wanted to see how the kicking he did on the soccer field would transition to punting and placekicking in football.

"I was really into playing goalie in soccer,'' Hoffarth said. "I thought it was really fun, diving around for saves and feeling like the game was in your hands.

"More of my friends were playing football, though. I tried it and got more into football. It's more of a team thing, always watching game film together, lifting weights together, going to summer camps together. I like that team aspect.''

Hoffarth played both sports as a freshman. Last year he became football-only. Hoffarth has 13 points for the 2-4 Riders, who play Fargo Davies at 7:30 p.m. today at the Alerus Center in the inaugural Sugar Beet Classic presented by the Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics.

All of Hoffarth's scoring is by way of his foot—10-of-11 on extra-point kicks plus a 27-yard field goal.

While Hoffarth's role in soccer was to deny points, he's been close to automatic scoring on extra points, even though his kicks usually have been a low, line-drive trajectory.

"You'd like to see him get a little more lift on the ball,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "There have been a couple of them that barely made it over the crossbar.

"But, at the high school level, those extra points aren't givens. It's nothing teams have time to practice a lot. Plenty of teams only go for two-point conversions. We feel Tyler has been consistent enough that we feel good about getting at least one point on extra-point attempts.''

Hoffarth's opportunity has come at the expense of a teammate. Alex Holmes was the team's regular placekicker last season. But Holmes suffered a knee injury over the summer than ended his football season before it began.

"It was sad, what happened to Alex,'' "Hoffarth said. "I was looking forward to competing with him. I put in a lot of work on my kicking in the offseason.''

In addition to his scoring, Muir said, Hoffarth also has been effective on kickoffs because of his ability to place his kicks. As far as being the team's third-leading scorer, that's probably not an ideal situation for the Roughriders.

"We're not putting up a ton of points as a team,'' Muir said. "But Tyler has been reliable. And, since points have been at a premium for us, when we do get close, we'll often go for six points instead of trying to get a field goal for three.''

Davies (3-3) has a strong ground game led by the East Region's second-leading rusher in Alex York (73-700, 9.6 per-carry average). Ethan Mathson has passed for 677 yards, with Nick Tschosik (19-373 receiving) his favorite target.

Davies is third in the region with a 3-1 mark. Red River is in a four-way tie for fifth place at 1-3. "To make the playoffs, we need to win out and we need some help from other teams,'' Muir said. "Davies is a running team. But they're more willing to throw this year than in the past.''