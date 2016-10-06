Lynx prepare for WNBA Finals against Los Angeles

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve cheers her team on in the second quarter of a WNBA exhibition game against the New York Liberty at Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday, June 1, 2015. (Pioneer Press: Holly Peterson)

MINNEAPOLIS—With another championship appearance on the horizon, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve spent Thursday preaching to her team the importance of the little aspects of basketball, which she predicted could be the difference in their WNBA championship series against the Los Angeles Sparks.

"It's going to come down to minutiae," she told her team, which responded with blank stares.

"What's minutiae?" one player asked.

"It's not your cousin," joked Maya Moore, the team's star player.

"Minutiae — once we got past that, we understood that the separation is going to be something really small," Reeve said with a laugh.

The Lynx are expecting a close best-of-five series against the Sparks, a finals matchup between the two best teams in the WNBA.

But in recent years, these top teams wouldn't have had the chance to play each other for the title. The Lynx (28-6 in regular season) and Sparks (26-8) finished far ahead of the third place New York Liberty (21-13). But because Minnesota and Los Angeles play in the Western Conference, they'd ordinarily meet in the conference finals rather than the league finals.

But this season, in addition to other playoff changes, the top seeds were put on opposite ends of the postseason bracket.

Now, with the Lynx's 3-0 series win over the Phoenix Mercury and the Sparks' 3-1 series win over the Chicago Sky, the WNBA's two best teams play for the championship.

"I think as far as the two best teams meeting each other is great," Moore said of the new format. "I think the whole regular season we've proved that we were the top two teams in the league. Now we get a chance to finish out the year 1 vs. 2, the best way to do it."

By most metrics, the Lynx and Sparks were easily the league's top teams.

The Lynx finished first in points per game (85.8) and second in points allowed per game (77). The Sparks ranked fifth in points (83 per game) and first in defense (75.9).

"I think the league is excited that the system worked in the playoff format change in that they wanted to ensure the top two teams could play in the finals," Reeve said. "If they're excited, cool. We're just trying to figure out how to beat L.A."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.