EGF FOOTBALL: So close

Ever since, close has gone against the Green Wave.

Senior High takes a 1-4 record to Roseau for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday. Its last three games were all narrow losses—7-0 to Park Rapids, 27-21 to Fergus Falls and, last week, 14-12 to Thief River Falls.

"We all have the same mindset, that we're 1-4 instead of 4-1. It's frustrating,'' Wave senior Logan Dietrich said. "We have to use that frustration, that anger, as motivation. We feel like we should be 4-1, not 1-4.''

Said Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski: "We see how hard these kids have worked. They just haven't been able to reap the rewards for that work. We've been in almost every game. The kids have shown they can compete. That has to help their confidence. We just have to finish things off.''

The biggest problem has been big plays.

Thief River Falls' touchdowns came on a 74-yard pass and a 25-yard run. Three of Fergus Falls' four touchdowns came on runs covering 46 or more yards.

"We've given up maybe five or six big plays,'' Kasowski said. "Other than that, we've been pretty good on defense. But those hurt us. And we have to avoid mistakes on offense. They're all fixable things.

"We watch game films and see that we're a few plays from being 4-1. That's encouraging. If we can fix a few things, we're right there.''

Roseau (0-5) has shown an ability to move the ball behind quarterback Brandon McCourt and running back Alec Severson.

"They can spread out a defense with their offense,'' Kasowski said. "But, like us, they've given up some big plays.''

Lake Park-Audubon (2-3)

at Polk Co. West (4-1)

The Thunder will be without starting fullback/linebacker Matt Knutson when they host LP-A at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Grand Forks. When Knutson went down with a knee injury last week, John Fontaine stepped in and became the fifth PCW back to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season.

"We're anticipating that Matt will be out for at least a couple of weeks,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "Depth is always an issue. But Fontaine stepped in and did a great job.

"John ran in the right direction and through the holes. Our line has done a good job of making holes for all our backs.''

Lake Park-Audubon is led by quarterback Teddy Schauer, running back Carter Raaen and receiver Mitch Hall.

"We've been playing teams that like to run, run, run,'' Byklum said. "They use more of a mix of throwing and passing in their offense than the teams we've been playing.''