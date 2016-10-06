UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Finnish Olympian to make debut Friday

Of the 168 women's hockey players at the Sochi Games, only two were younger.

She played a regular shift. She scored a goal. And she used that experience to establish a spot on the Finnish National Team.

On Friday night, the highly touted Nuutinen will begin her college hockey career at North Dakota with a game against St. Cloud State in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

She was held out of last weekend's series at Mercyhurst because she wasn't cleared to play or practice with the team until late in the week, but she's been with the team for the last few days.

"Emma will play this weekend," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "We're looking forward to that."

UND coaches are hopeful that Nuutinen will follow in the footsteps of her compatriots Michelle Karvinen and Susanna Tapani as highly skilled forwards at UND.

The pedigree is there.

Nuutinen has already played in three World Under-18 Championships (being named to the all-tournament team once), one World Championship (winning bronze in 2015) and one Olympic Games.

"She adds a pretty heavy shot," Idalski said. "In women's hockey, there have been very few kids who have the ability, with no screen, to beat a goaltender from the top of the circles with a wrist shot or a snap shot. Emma has that ability. So, we're really happy to get her in the lineup and get her back in game shape and see what she can do for us."

Idalski said he's not sure how much special teams Nuutinen will play off the bat.

"I'm going to see how the game flows," he said. "Ultimately, we're going to start working her in. Whether that's this weekend, we'll see. We were happy with our special teams last week and we really don't want to tinker with that too much with someone coming back in her first game, so we'll ease her into it."

Nuutinen figures to jump into a top-six forward role right away, though, on a team whose primary concern is offensive production.

UND lost four of its top six scorers from a team that finished sixth of eight teams in offense in Western Collegiate Hockey Association games a year ago.

During last weekend's victory and tie against Mercyhurst (3-1, 1-1), three of the Fighting Hawks' four goals were scored on by defensemen. The lone forward to pot a goal was freshman Ryleigh Houston, who earned WCHA rookie of the week honors.

Goal-scoring promises to be a work in progress this season, but Nuutinen's addition should help.

WCHA honors Marvin

Lisa Marvin played her first college hockey game last weekend since being hit by a car nearly two years earlier. In all, it was a span of 685 days between games for Marvin.

The significance wasn't lost on the league.

It named Marvin the honorable WCHA offensive player of the week this week for returning to the ice.

Back to Shaw

Senior goalie Lexie Shaw's first shot at being the No. 1 goalie since the graduation of two-time Patty Kazmaier Award winner Shelby Amsley-Benzie went well.

Shaw stopped 45 of 47 shots on the weekend in the win and tie at Mercyhurst.

Her performance didn't surprise the coaching staff.

"I think she's been chomping at the bit to play and have the opportunity to be a No. 1 goaltender," Idalski said. "She didn't come here to be a backup. As a U18 kid, a U22 kid, your expectations are higher than that. I'm happy for her opportunity."

If Shaw plays both games this weekend, she will match her total number of games played last season.