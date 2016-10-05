Boudreau on Wild roster cuts: 'The jobs were there to be had'

Sep 27, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Alex Tuch (53) during a preseason hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. The Avalanche defeated the Wild 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL—Bruce Boudreau's frustration was palpable on Wednesday afternoon. Vocally disappointed with the team throughout a practice at St. Thomas Ice Arena, he saved his harshest assessment for the players already dismissed from training camp.

"The jobs were there to be had," Boudreau said. "Some guys just couldn't make the most of their opportunity."

The first-year Wild coach has a couple of open roster spots, and he was eager for some of the Wild's prospects to step up and seize control of one. Inconsistency in a 2-0 preseason loss Tuesday to the Avalanche in Denver proved to be the breaking point.

On Wednesday, the Wild cut five more players, including 2014 first-round pick Alex Tuch, who played his sophomore season at Boston College last winter.

"It's obviously disappointing," Tuch said. "That disappointment will probably only last until the end of the day. I'll get through it like I'm supposed, like I need to."

Tuch, Jordan Schroeder, Kurtis Gabriel and Hunter Warner were assigned to the AHL Iowa Wild, while Tyler Graovac will report to Des Moines if he clears waivers.

When asked whether the Wild might look outside the organization to fill their open spots, Boudreau said, "I have no idea yet."

The coach was most upset with Graovac, who essentially had a starting spot reserved after making the team out of camp last fall. He knew Tuesday night's game was important for him.

"It's about getting back to my game," he said before the game. "I'm a big centerman, so I need to use my size and speed. I need to show that."

But Graovac looked lost on the ice.

"He's a guy that's 6-foot-4, 200-something pounds. Everybody wants that kind of guy," Boudreau said. "The job was there for him. He just didn't take it."

Boudreau had better things to say about Tuch, the 18th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and the big-bodied winger that Boudreau said has the skills to become a legitimate "power forward" in the NHL.

"We need him to play 50 games in the AHL," Boudreau said. "He's going to get better and better. His camp was really good. We just need him to play more, rather than play eight minutes a night (in the NHL). That wouldn't be in his best interest.

"And the same with Gabriel. There has been a huge improvement over the last few years, so he's got to play and get better."

The way the roster currently stands, the Wild have 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders, so essentially the roster must be pared by two players before the Oct. 13 opener at St. Louis.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Dalpe, Christoph Bertschy and Ryan Carter are the forwards fighting for spots, while Nate Prosser, Mike Reilly and Christian Folin are the blue liners trying to make the team. South St. Paul native Alex Stalock has played well between the pipes but it's only a matter of time before he gets sent down to Iowa.

