Struggling Vikings kicker Walsh: 'You've got to make kicks'

Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh (3) against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—After another imperfect game, Vikings kicker Blair Walsh spent 59 seconds answering eight questions from the media with 10 brief sentences.

Four weeks into a Vikings season defined mostly by positives, pressure continues to mount on the kicker, who is none too amused by the whole thing.

How does he feel?

"Fine."

What about his latest missed field goal, this one from 46 yards, in Monday night's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants?

"Being in the NFL, you've got to make kicks," Walsh said. "That's part of your job."

Is the task of discussing missed kicks with the media getting old?

"It's ... whatever."

Walsh's capacity for criticism wouldn't be an issue, of course, if he were splitting the uprights at the 87 percent clip he did a year ago. But with a 72 percent success rate this season, plus two missed extra points, Walsh may be running out of time to fix his problems.

It didn't take an advanced lip-reader to detect that coach Mike Zimmer was displeased Monday when Walsh missed the third-quarter field goal attempt.

A day later, Walsh didn't exactly receive a vote of confidence when Zimmer was asked whether the team had plans to bring free-agent kickers to Eden Prairie for a tryout.

"No, not yet," he said.

It was always going be an uphill climb for Walsh to make amends for the last-second, 27-yard field goal he missed in a 10-9 playoff loss to Seattle last season. His start this season has only intensified concerns.

Walsh has missed at least one field-goal attempt or extra point in three of the Vikings' four games. He enters Sunday's game against the Houston Texans 8 for 11 on field goals and 6 for 8 on extra points.

"Just going to go out there and try to make kicks this week and win a game," Walsh said.

Regardless of whether he or others want to downplay the misses, it's increasingly clear that Zimmer is frustrated. Asked if Walsh is putting in extra hours this week, Zimmer said, "I don't know. I have no idea."

Asked whether he will talk to Walsh this week, Zimmer said, "No. I don't talk to Eric Kendricks when he makes a bad play. We correct it and move on. That's what we do here."

Another issue, of course, is the contract Walsh signed before last season, a four-year deal that kicked in at the start of this season. He is due nearly $4 million in guaranteed money with a cap hit of $2.5 million next season, and $3.5 million in 2018 and 2019.

He's the fifth-highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

If Zimmer wasn't ready to come to Walsh's defense on Wednesday, some teammates were.

"You can ask anyone in this locker room: We have the utmost faith in Blair," punter Jeff Locke said. "We have no doubt that he's going to get on a roll here and make every kick coming up. We have no doubts in this locker room."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.