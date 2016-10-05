COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UND completes staff

At the time, there was a strong connection between Jones, a center, and Davidson, a guard. "We hit it off straight-away and I've been in contact with him throughout the years," said Davidson.

That connection is as strong as ever. Davidson, Australia's national shooting coach, was named a UND assistant on Wednesday.

UND opened its preseason practices earlier this week and Davidson will join the program immediately.

"It's quite a unique and exciting hire for us, getting someone of his quality and experience to come to North Dakota and be a part of our program" said Jones. "He's a friend but he's someone who will offer a lot of insight and will impact our program in a number of ways.

"This is one of the stronger staffs I've had since I've been here."

Davidson played 13 years in the highest division of Australian professional basketball. He played for five teams during his pro career and hit more than 600 three-pointers and his 40.1 percent 3-point average is one of the best in Australian pro history.

He also has coached in Australia and in 2014 he was hired as the national shooting coach and talent identification manager for Basketball Australia's high performance program.

In his nearly three years with Basketball Australia, Davidson provided coaching for the men's and women's national teams.

His addition also could open more recruiting avenues, said Jones, who opens his 11th season as the UND coach.

"With Eastern Washington and other teams (in the Big Sky Conference) having a strong international flavor, I think this will only help us," said Jones. "We're hoping he can bring that to the table."

Davidson said he's excited to start the next chapter of his basketball career.

"A lot of the athletes that I have coached in Australia have come over to the United States to play college basketball and improve their games," said Davidson. "I want to do the same thing with coaching and take on that challenge."

UND returns its top six scorers from last season's 17-16 team.