N.D. STATE TENNIS: Working on a new streak

The senior is a fifth-year regular on the Grand Forks Red River boys tennis team. He was a part of a run that saw the Roughriders win 211 consecutive duals and 17 consecutive state championships (1998-2014). Pierce also was a regular last season, when Red River saw the run of state titles and the winning streak come to an end.

"I didn't like to see (the streak) end,'' Pierce said. "It was sad to see it end after 17 years of Red River's tennis tradition.''

The Roughriders are on a winning streak again, albeit nothing compared to 211 straight. The Roughriders are 12-0 and take the No. 1 seed from the East Region into the North Dakota state dual tournament in Grand Forks today. Minus the streak, life goes on.

"It was cool to be a part of it, knowing you were a part of something that big, that powerful,'' senior third-year regular Prem Thakker said. "But we're more focused on this year.

"It definitely was disappointing to lose the streaks. Nobody wanted to be a part of that. But it doesn't hang on our shoulders. It is important, though, to have those kinds of things to drive you to improve.''

Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said there was never discussion on the team about the winning streak while it was on-going. Likewise, there has been no talk about it this season.

"Other than a few of the guys, most of these younger kids probably knew about it, but they weren't actively involved with it,'' LaDouceur said. "For the older kids, the seniors, I think they'd like to leave the program knowing they started (the streaks) again.''

Red River has shown both quality depth and strength at the top of its lineup. In addition to winning the region dual title, Pierce teamed with Kaden Johnson to win the East doubles championship, while Jake Kuhlman won the singles championship. Kuhlman is undefeated on the season and has yet to lose a set.

"I like the way we played at the regional,'' LaDouceur said. "The kids played really well in the team and individual tournaments. They showed it is a group that has the capability of doing well at state.''

Knights seeded second

No team has pushed Red River harder than crosstown rival Grand Forks Central, which is 10-3 and takes the East Region's No. 2 seed into the state tournament.

During the regular season, Central lost 6-3 to Red River—the closest any team came to the Riders in the 6-3 format. Like Red River, Central qualified two doubles teams and two singles players for the state individual tournaments. Central's highest region placer was the Noah Cieklinski-James Votava doubles team, which finished fourth.

"That says something about our depth,'' Central coach Max Weisser said. "It's as quality as anybody else.

"Balance is our strength, the good kids we have in the middle and the bottom of our lineup.''

Votava, a sophomore, plays No. 1 singles, with freshmen Gary Wu and Kyle Stauss at second and third singles, respectively. That youth makes state an unknown.

"I don't think there's a younger team than us in the state, especially one through three in the singles lineup,'' Weisser said. "We could find ourselves in the state final. Or we could be two-and-out. The youth is great for our future. But there also could be a lot of nerves for these younger guys at state.''