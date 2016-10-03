NOWACKI: Beckham should let his play do the talking

Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) argues a call during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings met at TCF Bank Stadium last December and one player was noticeably absent: Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was serving a one-game suspension for altercations the previous week with Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

The Giants lacked punch in a lackluster 49-17 loss to the Vikings. It was about as ugly as Beckham's actions the previous week.

Take the Green Line the short jaunt across the river to the new U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night, and the location might have changed, but the end result was much the same: Vikings 24, Giants 10.

And Beckham played.

Sometimes it was hard to tell. Beckham was essentially a non-factor as the Vikings' swarming defense and raucous home crowd made life miserable for him and Big Blue.

Beckham finished with three receptions for 23 yards. He also had an unsportsmanlike penalty. One more and he could have been kicked out of the game per the NFL rule change instituted after his melee with Norman. It was long overdue. Beckham was flagged for four penalties in that game — four — including three personal foul calls. It was embarrassing to the league, and to him, but one wonders how much he has changed based on Monday.

It didn't take Beckham long to get in a trash talking match with Vikings' defensive back Xavier Rhodes. Beckham must be on a short leash with NFL officiating crews, because they were quick to pull the laundry on that one. Like it or not, his reputation precedes him.

Beckham's reaction upon getting the flag and costing his team? He started clapping.

Rhodes apparently wasn't satisfied with that and popped Beckham on the very next play. Rhodes kept jawing along the sideline but was pulled off the field by Vikings players and assistants.

Smart move. Cool off and let cooler heads prevail, and that's exactly what happened as Rhodes helped set up a Blair Walsh field goal to start the third quarter after a 29 yard interception return.

That was more production than Beckham could say.

Another time, Beckham wanted a pass interference call. Asking for a pass interference call in the NFL happens about, I don't know, every pass attempt. But when Beckham asked for it, his mouth guard looked like a baby's nook.

After Walsh's field goal, the Vikings led 17-3, and with this defense, that's about all they need. The Vikings got eight sacks in a 22-10 dismantling of the defending NFC champion Carolina Panthers last week. The Panthers came in averaging more than 40 points per game in their previous seven home contests and had won 14 straight at home.

This week, the Vikings (4-0) didn't get the sacks, but it didn't matter. Big Blue (2-2) looked black and blue after this one.

Rather fittingly, the game ended with some tussling when the Vikings were simply trying to run out the clock. And that one even Beckham couldn't take credit for. It's at points in games like that where the offense should simply point at the scoreboard.

In all, Beckham was targeted nine times, meaning about 2.5 yards per target. For a star player in the pass-happy NFL, that won't get it done.

On the flip side, the Vikings own extremely talented-but-maligned receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson, caught five passes for 38 yards on just six targets.

If you would have asked someone if Patterson would outperform Beckham in this one, they probably would have bet their house.

Patterson took some criticism for showboating after a meaningless kickoff return for a touchdown in last year's 38-7 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Patterson was terse with the media after that one. He knew they were prodding him, but he gave the TV types one sound bite, saying he was just "doing his thing."

Saying and doing, of course, are two different things. While Patterson is still raw as a receiver, the Vikings seem willing to get him more involved, and to Patterson's credit, he seems willing to do anything, even play special teams.

The Vikings first score of the game came after a muffed punt return by Dwayne Harris. While Patterson wasn't credited with the forced fumble, having the muscled and speedy 6-foot-2, 220-pound Patterson bearing down on you could make even a season punt returner a bit queasy.

The Vikings took over at the Giants' 41, and on the first play, Patterson took a pass and rumbled 21 yards. He later drew a pass interference call. Patterson had more production in a three-minute span of this contest than Beckham had in 60. By production, we mean positive production.

Beckham now has 22 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns through four games this season, with the key stat being (as fantasy owners can attest), is no touchdowns. Last year, he caught 96 passes for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns, even with the one-game suspension.

A lot of the great ones have liked to talk, from Babe Ruth to Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, but they rarely let their mouths impact their game in a negative way.

Beckham appears to have a hard time controlling it.

And if you can't control it, then the best advice would be to shut up and play.