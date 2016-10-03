MONDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

East Grand Forks' Haylie Carlstrom (21), center, spikes the ball against Crookston's Katelyn Wagner (26), left, and Kennedy Cwikla (9), right, in East Grand Forks, MN Monday, October 3, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Sacred Heart's Katelyn Rudolph (10), center, is congratulated by Molly Hanson (8), right, after spiking the ball for a point against Fertile-Beltrami in East Grand Forks, MN Monday, October 3, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Crookston's Kaitlyn Thingelstad (21), left, and Amanda Trandem (7) dive to try and keep the play alive during a matchup against East Grand Forks in East Grand Forks, MN Monday, October 3, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Sacred Heart's Katelyn Rudolph (10), right, send the ball over the net as Fertile-Beltrami's Shelby Dunbar (1), left, and Dana Dufault (12), try to block the ball in East Grand Forks, MN Monday, October 3, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The Green Wave registered 15 aces on the night. Julia Warmack led all players with 10 kills, while Kayla Nelson dished out 31 assists.

Senior High improves to 11-8 on the season and will play at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tonight.

Fertile Beltrami

outlasts Sacred Heart

Fertile Beltrami defeated Sacred Heart in five sets ,winning 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12 on Monday in the Eagles' gym.

Jaden Christianson registered a double-double with 24 kills and 11 blocks for the Falcons while also serving two aces.

Four Eagles hit double figures in kills with Jessica Remer leading the way with 21. Molly Hanson dished out 50 assists.

Sacred Heart falls to 9-5 on the season.

GIRLS TENNIS

Senior High bests Moorhead

East Grand Forks Senior High downed Moorhead at home on Monday 6-1.

Emma Dietrich, Jenna Dietrich, Maggie Dietrich and Bailey McMahon each won their matches in singles play. Geena Boyum and McKenna Aitchison teamed up for a win in No. 2 doubles, while Delaney Aaker and Gracie Coulter won No. 3 doubles.

"Many of the girls had their best match of the season," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "That is exactly what we needed heading into sections."

BOYS SOCCER

Bemidji 6,

EGF Senior High 0

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Ben Hess and Silas Hess eached score two goals to lead Bemidji to a win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Monday.

"Bemidji is a very tough team," said Senior High coach Matt Stengl. "They played very strong and are a very solid team."

Blake Felch posted nine saves in net for Senior High, which plays at Crookston tonight.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UND ranked No. 1

UND will open the season ranked No. 1 in the first USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine men's college hockey poll of the season.

The Fighting Hawks, the defending NCAA champions, received 28 of 34 first-place votes. Quinnipiac, last year's national runner up, was No. 2 in the poll and Boston University was No. 3, with the latter receiving the other six first-place votes. Fourth-ranked Denver and fifth-ranked Minnesota Duluth rounded out the top five.

Last week, UND was also ranked No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Preseason Poll.

UND defeated Manitoba 5-1 in exhibition action on Saturday night and will open the regular season Oct. 7-8 at home against Canisius.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UND's Fraase honored

UND's Alivia Fraase is the Big Sky Conference defensive player the week after helping the Fighting Hawks take a pair of road wins last week at Idaho and Eastern Washington.

The redshirt freshman libero from Fargo, recorded the two highest dig totals of her career with 56 total and averaged 7.00 digs per set .

UND is at home Thursday against Sacramento State and Saturday against Portland State.

BRIEFLY

Women's golf: UND sophomores Jenna Janu is tied for 10th after Monday's first round in the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces. Janu led the Fighting Hawks with a three-over 75. Hanna Peterson is in 11th after shooting a career-low 76. UC Irvine is the first-round leader at 293 while UND is sixth in the 10-team field, 17 shots off the pace.

The second round is set for today.