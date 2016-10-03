Vikings remain perfect after win over Giants

Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) rushes for a first down as New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) tackles him and gets assistance from linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (91) as guard Alex Boone (76) blocks in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings remained perfect Monday night by sticking to the same blueprint that had them undefeated entering their matchup against the New York Giants: limiting end zone opportunities for their opponent while not turning the ball over on offense.

Minnesota (4-0) rode its defense -- and a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium crowd -- to a 24-10 win, made more impressive by the fact the Vikings were unable to record a sack on Eli Manning.

Instead, the New York quarterback was held to only 25 completions on 45 attempts, with Minnesota defensive backs playing blanket coverage on the highly touted trio of receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz.

Manning finished with 261 yards and no touchdowns. He was picked off in the third quarter by Xavier Rhodes, who fielded a wobbly more like a punt than a pass.

Indeed, the longest play of the night for Manning was a screen pass to backup running back Paul Perkins, who took the toss and ran it 67 yards to inside the Vikings 5 yard line.

Orleans Darkwa punched the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out for New York’s lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

But Minnesota responded in the following drive, marching 76 yards on eight plays to answer with a Jerick McKinnon touchdown, running it between the tackles from 4 yards out to push the lead to 14 points.

Minnesota’s offense again did not commit a turnover. Minnesota improved to plus-10 in turnover ratio, with the team’s only turnover this season coming on a fumble after an Aaron Rodgers interception against Green Bay in Week 2.

Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner made increased use of Cordarrelle Patterson on offense Monday night, scripting several plays for the wideout who had seen most of his action this season on special teams.

The fourth-year man turned a screen pass into a 21-yard gain, then drew a pass interference call in the end zone after beating Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins to set up a 1-yard Asiata run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Bradford then hit Rudolph streaking across the back of the end zone with a lazer to cap off a nine-play, 65-yard drive seven minutes into the second quarter.