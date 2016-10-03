GIRLS GOLF: Riders in second after opening round

Red River's Morgan Hetleved chips onto the fifth green on the first day of the state class A girls golf tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Monday.

MANDAN—Grand Forks Red River shot its second-lowest round of the season Monday. That was only good enough for second place on the first day of the North Dakota Class A girls high school golf tournament.

Bismarck St. Mary's takes the team lead into today's final day of competition. St. Mary's shot a first-day score of 323 to Red River's 332. Grand Forks Central is in 12th place, shooting a 419.

"That's a really good score. We played well,'' Red River coach Eric Sanders said. "But St. Mary's had a really good day. They're a very good team.

"Our score today would have won a lot of meets this season.''

Sydney Smith of St. Mary's had the low round of the day individually with a 74. Red River's Morgan Hetletved (77) and Hilary Whalen (78) were second and third, respectively. Rounding out the Roughrider team scoring was Betsy Seaver (87, 17th place) and Lily Bredemeier (90, tied for 23rd).

"Those are very good scores,'' Sanders said. "Morgan went 2-under on her last 14 holes; that was really great.

"It's a good team score. But it isn't perfect. We have girls who had some big numbers on a few holes.''

Central was by Taiylor Ellingson, whose 88 is tied for 18th place. Other Central scores were: Sofia McGee 108, Clara Hanson 109 and Haley Blixt 114.

"It was a good day for us as a team,'' Central coach Kyle Ellingson said. "Today was the second-best score we've had this season. Nobody set any personal records, but all four of the girls shot their average or better.''