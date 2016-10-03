Twins make it official: Falvey's the man

Sep 2, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view at Target Field during the third inning between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The Twins on Monday announced they have hired Derek Falvey as Executive Vice President, Chief Baseball Officer. He will join the Twins at the conclusion of the Cleveland Indians' season, the team said.

Falvey, 33, has spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Indians organization, most recently as assistant general manager. He spent the previous four seasons as director of baseball operations.

"I believe the addition of Derek Falvey to the Minnesota Twins will markedly enhance our organizational excellence and bring championship baseball back to Minnesota," Twins Owner Jim Pohlad said in a statement Monday, Oct. 3.

The Indians begin a best-of-five first-round playoff series Thursday at home against the Boston Red Sox. The Twins said they will introduce Falvey during a news conference at Target Field when he starts his new job.

Until then, interim general manager Rob Antony will maintain his role.

Antony conducted a 15-minute meeting with the Twins' seven-man big-league coaching staff on Monday morning. According to a person with direct knowledge, the coaches were told they are "in a holding pattern" and the front office will let them know "as soon as they can" of their status for 2017.

Falvey was in the Twin Cities over the weekend to finalize his deal with the Twins, the terms of which were not announced. However, based on what Antony told the coaches, it appears Falvey had already returned to Cleveland by Monday morning to continue postseason preparations.

The Twins immediately used the news to continue their full-court press on a dwindling season-ticket base, firing off another letter to fans in the wake of Monday's announcement.

Signed by Pohlad and team president Dave St. Peter, the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Pioneer Press, begins with another mention of the "profound disappointment" in a Twins-record 103-loss season in 2016.

"We share your frustration with the on-field results," the letter continues, "but remain steadfast in our belief that better days are indeed ahead."

Average paid attendance at Target Field sagged to 24,246 this season as the Twins failed to reach 2 million in total home attendance for the first time in a dozen years. They ranked 23rd out of 30 major league teams in home attendance after seeing home crowds fall by 11.5 percent—a total decline of 256,142.

The Indians were 28th at 19,650, outdrawing only Oakland and Tampa Bay, despite winning the American League Central. They start the AL Division Series against the Red Sox Thursday in Cleveland.

The Twins' season-ticket base has plummeted from 25,000 at the opening of Target Field in 2010 to 14,000 this season and a team-projected figure as low as 9,000 in 2017.

Falvey is credited in the letter with having "positively impacted all aspects" of baseball operations for the Cleveland Indians, where he spent his entire nine-year career in professional baseball after starting as an intern in November 2007.

In particular, Pohlad and St. Peter write, Falvey had a hand in "the development of an organization-wide pitching philosophy."

According to the Twins, Falvey "will be responsible for establishing the vision and related strategies for the club's baseball operation. Specifically, he will oversee all aspects of the department including: major league team, coaches, and support staff, contract negotiations, player development, scouting, research and development, medical and communications."

Falvey will become the sixth head of the Twins baseball operations department, joining Calvin Griffith (1961-84), Howard Fox (1985-86), Andy MacPhail (1986-94), Bill Smith (2007-11) and Terry Ryan (1994-2007, 2011-16).

"It's a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Twins baseball operation," Falvey said in a statement. "This is a proud, resilient franchise, and I'm eager to return championship-caliber baseball to the Twin Cities. We will work diligently and collectively to select and develop top-performers, advance our processes, and nurture a progressive culture that will make fans across Twins Territory proud."

