Vikings defense aims to get better earlier in games

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) catches a pass while Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (24) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium last weekend. Photo by Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn has made it clear what the Vikings' defense wants to do Monday night against the New York Giants.

"Dominate from start to finish,'' he said.

The Vikings are 3-0 and for the most part have shut down their foes. They rank third in the NFL in points allowed and No. 6 in total defense.

Those rankings would be even better, though, had Minnesota gotten off to stronger starts. The Vikings fell behind 10-0 in the opener at Tennessee, 7-0 to Green Bay in Week 2 and 10-0 at Carolina in Week 3.

"Everybody is jumping out on us," Munnerlyn said. "It was like, 'OK, guys, let's settle down.' We got to go out and do a good job of settling down instead of giving up points right away. ... That's weird to me that all of a sudden, especially in the second half, we just go out there and just hit the stop button."

The Vikings have allowed 27 points in the first half this season compared with just 13 in the second half. They want to hit the stop button earlier in the first Monday night game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We just had to settle down (in previous games) and see what they're trying to do, how they were trying to attack us, and we've got to do that much quicker this week and going forward," said cornerback Terence Newman. "For sure, we can't go out and not play good and give up points and be in a hole."

The Vikings have gotten away with that so far, but they don't want to continue to press their luck. They want to dominate throughout the game.

"That's the mentality we got to have," said defensive tackle Tom Johnson. "We're trying to be as perfect as possible.''

MONDAY NIGHT WOES

The Vikings hardly have been dominant lately on Mondays.

Going back to 2009, Minnesota has lost seven straight times while being outscored 214-84. In their previous Monday game, the Vikings lost 20-3 in last year's opener at San Francisco.

"I think this team has grown immensely since that last Monday game at San Francisco," tight end Kyle Rudolph said. "We're used to the big stage; we're used to the night games, whereas I don't know if we were the last time we played on Monday night."

Since then, the Vikings have played well in a 23-20 Thursday night loss at Arizona last December and won three straight on Sunday night. That includes a 49-17 rout of the Giants last December.

The Vikings, though, haven't won on "Monday Night Football" since beating Green Bay 30-20 on Oct. 5, 2009, in Brett Favre's first appearance against his former team.

The only two Minnesota players on the active roster remaining from that game are linebacker Chad Greenway and defensive end Brian Robison.

BRIEFLY

ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden has no disagreement with Colin Kaepernick's right to protest, but disagrees with his method. The 49ers quarterback has been kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to the treatment of minorities in the country. "I believe everybody has a right to their own opinion, but I would not recommend using the national anthem as a way of protest,'' Gruden said. "That means way too much to me.'' ... Gruden said the aggressive way Robison is playing makes him "definitely a Gruden Grinder (award) candidate." Said Robison: "That would be pretty cool. That would obviously be an honor." ... How much faith do the Vikings have in coach Mike Zimmer? "Guys just all believe he's going to lead us to the Promised Land,'' said offensive tackle Andre Smith, who joined Minnesota this season and was with Zimmer from 2009-13, when he was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator.