SATURDAY'S UND FOOTBALL BOXSCORE

UND: Keaton Studsrud 16 run (Reid Taubenheim kick), 7:58 remaining.

Drive: 5 plays, 45 yards, 1:44

Key plays: Kyle Norberg's 5-yard run on third-and-2 from the 21 sets up Studsrud's score.

UND 7, CP 0

UND: Taubenheim 25 field goal, 0:31.

Drive: 11 plays, 28 yards, 5:27

Key plays: UND's defense stuffs Poly's Dano Graves on fourth-and-1. Studsrud hits Travis Toivonen for 13 yards and a few plays later hits Noah Wanzek for 10. A Studsrud-to-Brady Oliveira 7-yard swing pass sets up UND with second-and-3 from just outside the 3 but UND has to settle for three points.

UND 10, CP 0

Second quarter

CP: Kori Garcia 13 pass from Dano Graves (Casey Sublette kick), 0:32.

Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 1:46.

Key plays: Graves connects on five passes on the drive, including a 19-yard pass to Kory Fox.

UND 10, CP 7

Third quarter

CP: Carson McMurtrey 24 pass from Graves (Sublette kick), 9:14.

Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:46.

Key plays: Poly methodically marches down the field and picks up a key fourth-and-1 with a 4-yard run by Jared Mohamed. On the next play, Graves hits McMurtrey for the score.

CP 14, UND 10

UND: Noah Wanzek 3 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 3:15.

Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 5:54.

Key plays: Wanzek makes a sideline grab on third-and-3 from the 21 for 16 yards. Two plays later, Studsrud finds the Jamestown product for a touchdown.

UND 17, CP 14

UND: Brady Oliveria 38 run (Taubenheim kick), 1:33.

Drive: 2 plays, 52 yards, :47.

Key plays: Zach Arnell's interception gives UND a short field. After a 14-yard run by Austin Gordon, Oliveira takes a run up the middle for a touchdown.

UND 24, CP 14

Fourth quarter

CP: Sublette 29 field goal, 12:12.

Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 4:15.

Key plays: On third-and-goal from the 7, Cole Reyes hits Graves for a loss as the Poly quarterback attempted to run the option.

UND 24, CP 17

UND: Luke Stanley 74 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 11:07.

Drive: 3 plays, 71 yards, :58.

Key plays: On second down, Stanley drops a slant pass that would have provided a first down. On the next play, he breaks loose for a touchdown.

UND 31, CP 17

CP: McMurtrey 25 pass from Graves (Sublette kick), 4:21.

Drive: 5 plays, 98 yards, 1:07.

Key plays: Graves hits J.J. Koski down the middle for 41 yards to start the drive.

UND 31, CP 24

Team statistics

CP UND

First downs 21 24

Rushes-yards 44-202 46-203

Yards passing 219 249

Passes 21-15-2 21-15-0

Total yards 421 452

Punts-avg. 4-31.8 3-46

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Sacked-yards lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-20 3-25

Possession time 27:41 32:19

Individual statistics

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Oliveria 20 127 38 1

Gordon 9 65 18 0

Studsrud 4 21 16 1

Norberg 5 18 5 0

Team totals 46 203 77 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Wanzek 6 58 58 1

Toivonen 3 28 12 0

Stanley 2 85 74 1

Oliveira 2 17 11 0

Team totals 15 249 155 2

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 15 21 249 0 2

Team totals 15 21 249 0 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Reyes 6-2-8, Harris 3-4-7, Bakker 2-5-7, Hunt 4-2-6, Arnell 2-4-6, Johnson 3-2-5, O'Brien 3-2-5, Lawrence 2-3-5, Rich 1-4-5, Disterhaupt 2-2-4, Rodgers 1-2-3, Labat 2-0-2, Dranka 2-0-2, Holm 2-0-2, Harris 2-0-2, Palmborg 1-1-2, Johnson 1-0-1, Schmitz 1-0-1, Cieslak 1-0-1, Wilson 0-1-1, Wilson 0-1-1, Carrothers 0-1-1, Reed 0-1-1, Flowers 0-1-1, Dulin 0-1-1

Interceptions: Arnell, Hunt

Cal Poly

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Mohamed 22 96 17 0

Garcia 6 59 33 0

Lewis 6 39 17 0

Graves 9 7 6 0

Team totals 43 202 73 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Lewis 4 33 16 0

McMurtrey 3 58 25 2

Garcia 3 42 18 1

Koski 2 52 40 0

Team totals 15 219 99 3

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Graves 15 21 219 2 3

Team totals 15 21 219 2 3

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Santini 5-6-11, Nard 5-3-8, Gigantino 3-5-8, Griffin 3-3-6, Rosales 4-1-5, Shepard 3-1-4, Ferguson 2-2-4, Gallo 2-2-4, Letuligasenoa 2-1-3, Turner 1-2-3, Navarro 2-0-2, Patterson 1-1-2, Sheffie 1-1-2, Dennis 1-1-2, McCalister 0-2-2, Mealancon 0-2-2, Peluso 1-0-1, Elisaia 0-1-1, Paige-Allen 0-1-1, Bouzos 0-1-1